Alex Golesh transformed South Florida from a struggling program into a competitive force in the American Athletic Conference. When he arrived in Tampa, USF had endured multiple losing seasons. Golesh immediately installed his up-tempo offensive system, the same scheme he helped design at Tennessee under Josh Heupel.

In three seasons, Golesh guided USF to a 22–15 overall record, including a bowl appearance and a signature win over a ranked opponent. His offense consistently ranked among the top units in the AAC, averaging over 30 points per game in 2024. More importantly, he rebuilt recruiting pipelines in Florida, securing commitments from high-level prospects who previously overlooked USF.

Why Arkansas Wants Golesh

Arkansas fired Sam Pittman in September after a disappointing start and turned to Bobby Petrino as interim coach. The Razorbacks needed a fresh identity, and Golesh’s offensive pedigree made him an attractive candidate.

Arkansas plays in the SEC, where explosive offenses win games and drive recruiting momentum. Golesh’s track record of developing quarterbacks and wide receivers fits perfectly with the Razorbacks’ need to modernize their attack. His ability to recruit Florida talent also gives Arkansas a chance to expand its reach beyond traditional SEC recruiting grounds.

Reports suggest Arkansas offered Golesh a multi-year deal worth $15.3 million, signaling their commitment to a new era. His youth, energy, and proven success at USF make him a compelling choice for a program eager to climb back into SEC contention.

Why Arkansas Over USF

The move from USF to Arkansas represents a leap from the AAC to the SEC, the most powerful conference in college football. At Arkansas, Golesh would gain access to larger budgets, national exposure, and recruiting advantages that USF simply cannot match.

While USF gave Golesh the platform to prove himself, Arkansas offers the stage to compete against Alabama, Georgia, and Texas. For a coach with ambitions of national relevance, the Razorbacks’ job is a clear step up.

Is the Deal Done?

Despite widespread reports, the deal is not yet finalized. Arkansas has made its intentions clear, but official confirmation from both schools remains pending. Until contracts are signed, Golesh remains USF’s head coach.

Still, the momentum points toward Golesh becoming Arkansas’ 34th head coach. If the agreement closes, it will mark one of the most significant coaching moves of the 2025 season.