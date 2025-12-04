The University of South Florida wasted no time replacing Alex Golesh, who departed for Auburn, by securing one of the most respected young minds in college football. Brian Hartline, Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, has officially been named the Bulls’ seventh head coach. USF CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins described the hire as a “home run,” saying: “Brian Hartline was our clear-cut first choice to lead our football program into the most exciting era in program history. A relentless recruiter, outstanding developer of talent and a gritty competitor, he comes from a championship background and is obsessed with instilling championship excellence.”

Media Applauds the Hire

National outlets quickly praised the move. CBS Sports reported that Hartline informed Ohio State of his decision and highlighted his reputation as one of the Buckeyes’ top recruiters. Yahoo Sports called him “one of the nation’s most exciting coordinators and elite recruiters,” noting his success in landing five-star prospects like Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. ESPN’s Pete Thamel emphasized Hartline’s pedigree, pointing out that he has recruited and developed five first-round wide receivers since 2022, including Marvin Harrison Jr. and Garrett Wilson.

Ryan Day and Coaching Circles React

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day praised Hartline’s contributions, saying he has “been successful in every football capacity for which he has been engaged”. Coaches across the country echoed similar sentiments, with reports noting that Kentucky had considered Hartline for its own vacancy before USF secured him.

Hartline’s Accomplishments and Players Coached

Hartline’s coaching résumé is impressive:

Developed elite receivers such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Emeka Egbuka .

. Helped Ohio State win the 2024 national championship .

. Consistently produced top-10 offenses in college football.

Recruited multiple five-star prospects, making Ohio State a destination for elite wideouts.

What It Means for USF

This hire represents more than just filling a vacancy. It signals USF’s dedication to competing at the highest level. By attracting a coach of Hartline’s caliber, the Bulls are showing recruits, fans, and the college football world that they intend to play in the big leagues. Hartline’s Florida ties, having played seven seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, further strengthen his ability to recruit in the Sunshine State.

Final Thoughts

Brian Hartline’s arrival in Tampa is a transformative moment for USF football. With his recruiting prowess, offensive innovation, and championship pedigree, the Bulls are positioned to elevate their program nationally. As Higgins put it, this is the beginning of “the most exciting era in program history.”