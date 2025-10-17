By: Jim Williams

Senior Sports Columnist – Capital Sports

TAMPA — The University of South Florida (USF) is pulling out all the stops for Homecoming 2025, culminating in a Saturday night football showdown against in-state rival Florida Atlantic University. The festivities kicked off Thursday with the vibrant “Carni-bull” and concert headlined by hip-hop star Waka Flocka Flame, featuring rides, food, and music that energized the campus.

Friday brings the beloved “Running of the Bulls Parade” at 6:30 p.m., setting the stage for the main event: a nationally televised clash at Raymond James Stadium between the No. 19-ranked Bulls (5-1, 2-0 AAC) and the FAU Owls (3-3, 1-1).

Turnover Titans: USF’s Defensive Dominance

USF’s meteoric rise this season has been fueled by a relentless defense that leads the nation with 16 forced turnovers. Last week’s 63-36 road victory over North Texas showcased their tenacity, with five takeaways—four on defense and one on special teams—turning a halftime tie into a blowout.

“Fumbles don’t just happen. Interceptions don’t just happen,” head coach Alex Golesh emphasized. “They happen because there’s elite-level effort around the football.”

From Tray Kinkle’s GPS-tracked 23 mph hit to Jarvis Lee’s game-changing fumble-forcing tackle, the Bulls have built a culture of violent, dominant defense. Golesh credits the team’s mindset and unity: “It’s 11 dudes and 10 coaches sprinting on the field, excited to go play defense. That’s contagious.”

Offensive Firepower Meets Defensive Grit

Despite early turnovers against North Texas, USF resilience shone through. They limited the Mean Green to just seven points off three giveaways, while capitalizing for 28 points off five takeaways.

Saturday’s opponent, FAU, arrives with its own firepower. Led by 34-year-old head coach Zach Kittley and standout quarterback Caden Veltkamp—who tops national charts in completions per game and leads the AAC in passing stats—the Owls promise a formidable challenge to USF.

Electric Atmosphere Expected at Ray Jay

Coach Golesh is calling on the Tampa community to show up and show out.

“My challenge to our fan base is to show up Saturday night,” Golesh said. “It’s going to be electric under the lights. The weather is going to be incredible. Our players deserve it. This university deserves it. The city of Tampa deserves an awesome crowd.”

Offensive tackle Derek Bowman echoed the sentiment: “We’re going to keep doing us. If you want to support us, great. We’ll love you for that. And if you don’t, we’re going to keep on trucking.”

Final Word

With a week of celebration, a team on the rise, and a rivalry game under the lights, USF’s Homecoming promises to be unforgettable. Whether you’re a student, alum, or Tampa local, Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium is the place to be.