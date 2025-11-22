Oddsmakers heavily favor South Florida (USF) installing the Bulls as 21.5‑point favorites on the road facing UAB. The game starts with an over/under of 68.5 points. USF’s offense, led by quarterback Byrum Brown, has been prolific, averaging over 250 passing yards per game and adding significant production on the ground.

UAB, meanwhile, enters at 3–7 after a 53–24 loss to North Texas. The Blazers have struggled defensively, giving up big plays in recent weeks.

Series History

The all‑time series between USF and UAB is tied at 2–2. The Bulls won last year’s meeting in Tampa, 35–25, while UAB claimed the last matchup in Birmingham in 2023.

AAC Title Implications

An eighth win would be more than just another tally in the win column. It would keep South Florida alive in the American Athletic Conference title race, positioning the Bulls for a potential showdown in the final weeks of the season. With Navy, Tulane, and North Texas also in the mix, every victory matters. Securing a road win at UAB would demonstrate resilience and set the tone for a strong finish to 2025.

Check Out – Sports Talk Florida

Closing Thought: For USF, Saturday is about more than redemption—it’s about proving they belong among the AAC’s elite. A victory in Birmingham would not only deliver their eighth win but also keep their conference championship hopes alive heading into the final stretch.