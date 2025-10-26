In a high-stakes battle for supremacy atop the American Conference, No. 18 USF Bulls fell to Memphis 34–31 in a dramatic finish at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The showdown carried major implications for the AAC title race and potential College Football Playoff positioning. With both teams entering at 6–1, the game was billed as a defining moment in the 2025 season—and it delivered.

Fourth-Quarter Collapse Dooms Bulls

USF Bulls led 31–17 entering the final quarter, but Memphis mounted a furious comeback. Greg Desrosiers Jr. sparked the rally with a 13-yard touchdown run, followed by a Gianni Spetic 28-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 31–26. With just over a minute left, Brendon Lewis connected with Cortez Braham Jr. on a 10-yard fade for the go-ahead score. Lewis finished with 307 passing yards and the game-winning two-point conversion.

USF quarterback Byrum Brown was electric, accounting for 390 total yards—269 passing and 121 rushing—with three touchdowns. His 73-yard scoring run in the third quarter gave the Bulls a two-score cushion, but the offense stalled in the fourth.

USF Bulls Gramatica’s Miss Seals Memphis Win

With two seconds remaining, USF kicker Nico Gramatica lined up for a 52-yard field goal to force overtime. The attempt sailed wide right, ending the Bulls’ hopes and handing Memphis a crucial conference win.

Complete Game Stats

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final USF Bulls 14 10 7 0 31 Memphis Tigers 7 7 3 17 34

Key Performers:

USF Bulls QB Byrum Brown: 269 pass yds, 121 rush yds, 3 TDs

Memphis QB Brendon Lewis: 307 pass yds, 2 TDs

USF Bulls K Nico Gramatica: 46-yard FG made, 52-yard FG missed

USF Bulls Path to the AAC Title Still Open

Despite the loss, he USF Bulls (6–2, 3–1 AAC) remains in contention. Head coach Alex Golesh emphasized postgame, “We control what we can. If we win out, we’ll be right there. This team has heart, and we’re not done yet.”

USF’s remaining schedule includes:

Nov. 6th home to UTSA

Nov. 15th at Navy

Nov. 22nd at UAB

Nov. 29th home to Rice

Memphis schedule

Oct. 31 at Rice

Nov. 7th home to Tulane

Nov. 15th at East Carolina

Nov. 27th Navy come to Memphis

If USF wins out and Memphis drops one more, the Bulls could reclaim the top spot and earn a berth in the AAC Championship Game. With a strong finish and a title win, USF could re-enter the CFP conversation.