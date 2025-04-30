USF Men’s Tennis Ranked No. 30 will face Florida at UCF in the first round for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022.

The University of South Florida Men’s Tennis team (20-4) have earned a spot in the 2025 NCAA D1 Men’s Tennis Championship. The Bulls are set to face Florida in Orlando.

The Bulls have earned their highest ITA rankings this season in over a decade. South Florida is coming off a loss in the AAC Tournament in the Semi-finals against Rice University who went to win the AAC Conference tournament. This will be the first appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Bulls since 2022, where they fell to Miami in the first round.

The last time the Bulls faced off against the Gators was in 2023. South Florida is 0-13 against Florida and is looking for their first win.

About USF Men’s Tennis

Head coach Ashley Fisher is in his ninth year at the helm of the program for the 2024-25 season. Fischer has guided the Bulls to four NCAA Tournaments, including three trips to the second round. He was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2017 & 2019 after leading USF to the conference title in each of those seasons.