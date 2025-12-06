South Florida (9-3; 6-2 American) faces Old Dominion (9-3; 6-2 Sun Belt) in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl on Dec. 17 at Camping World Stadium, Orlando. The Bulls pursue a third straight bowl win and a historic 10-win season.

MUST READ USF – SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

South Florida (9-3; 6-2 American) will look to capture a third straight bowl victory for just the second time in program history when it faces Old Dominion (9-3; 6-2 Sun Belt) in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl on December 17 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game, presented by Coca-Cola, will kick off at 5 p.m. and air nationally on ESPN.

Cure Bowl Supports Cancer Research

The Cure Bowl is more than just football—it’s a fundraising event hosted by the Orlando Sports Foundation to support cancer research. Since its inception in 2015, the event has raised over $6.35 million for the cause. Tickets start at $25 plus fees, and fans are encouraged to secure seats for this meaningful matchup.

Bulls Nation Ready for Orlando

USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins emphasized the importance of the game:

“The Cure Bowl supports a tremendous cause that we are excited to champion, and we look forward to our Bulls taking on a very talented Old Dominion team on Dec. 17. It’s a short drive for Bulls Nation to Camping World Stadium, and I look forward to a great turnout in Green and Gold as we pursue a third straight bowl win for just the second time in program history.”

Program Milestones for South Florida

This marks South Florida’s 13th bowl appearance, tied for the third-most in the first 25 seasons of bowl eligibility. The Bulls’ 8-4 bowl record ranks fourth nationally in winning percentage among programs with 10 or more appearances. Interim Head Coach Kevin Patrick noted the team’s focus on finishing strong and chasing a rare 10-win season.

Pursuit of a 10-Win Season

The Bulls aim to reach 10 wins for only the third time in program history, last achieved in 2017. They also seek a third consecutive bowl win, following victories in the 2023 Boca Bowl (45-0 vs. Syracuse) and 2024 Hawaii Bowl (41-39 in 5OT vs. San Jose State). The only other three-bowl streak came between 2008–2010.

Old Dominion’s Strong Season

Old Dominion enters the Cure Bowl with a 9-3 record, finishing second in the Sun Belt East Division. The Monarchs closed the regular season with five straight wins, including victories over Virginia Tech, Liberty, and Coastal Carolina. They boast the nation’s No. 7 rushing offense (236.9 ypg), No. 16 total offense (460.8 ypg), and No. 20 scoring defense (19.3 ppg).

Cure Bowl Legacy

Now in its 11th season, the Cure Bowl has become a staple of postseason college football. Last year, Ohio defeated Jacksonville State, while Tulane remains the only American Conference team to win the Cure Bowl (2018).

USF Offensive Firepower

South Florida’s offense ranks No. 2 nationally in total yards (501.7 per game) and No. 4 in scoring (43.0 points per game). The Bulls set a program record with five games scoring 50+ points this season. Eleven players earned all-conference honors, including First Team selections Mac Harris and De’Shawn Rucker.

Looking Ahead

USF will formally introduce Brian Hartline as the seventh head coach in program history on December 8 at the Sam and Martha Gibbons Alumni Center in Tampa. The event is open to the public and marks a new era for Bulls football.