USF Softball Is Headed to Tallahassee for an NCAA Regional

By: Chad Smith

The University of South Florida softball team is headed to the Tallahassee Regional. South Florida will be joined by hosts Florida State, Auburn, and Robert Morris. The Bulls will open the Tallahassee Region against the Auburn Tigers.



The Bulls are making their 18th NCAA Regional appearance. USF has made it to the Super Regional twice and to the Women’s College World Series once. Every four-year class under the direction of Head Coach Ken Eriksen has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. South Florida and Auburn are scheduled for a noon first pitch on ESPNU on Friday, May 16. The Bulls and Tigers will meet for the 12th time on Friday.



The Bulls claimed their eighth conference title, including the regular season and tournaments. The USF softball program has nine conference trophies in the trophy case. Sardja was joined by DaNia Brooks , Kathy Garcia-Soto , Karhys Pierce , and Alex Wilkes on the AAC All-Tournament Team. Sardja and Payton Dixon were All-AAC First Team honorees, while Olivia Elliott landed on the All-AAC Second Team.



About USF Softball

The South Florida softball program has been one of the most successful on campus, making 17 NCAA tournament appearances, including a trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2012. Under head coach Ken Eriksen, who enters his 28th season in 2025 and has accumulated 1,117 wins, ranking seventh among active DI head softball coaches, USF has produced 10 NFCA All-Americans, two USA Softball Top 10 Player of the Year, and one NFCA Pitcher of the Year. In 2022, Georgina Corrick became the first player in softball history to earn the NCAA Pitching Triple Crown. She led the nation in ERA (0.51), Victories (37), and total strikeouts (418).



