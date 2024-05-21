USF Softball’s Dixon Earns Spot on NFCA All-Region Team

By: Jesika Moore – GoUsfBulls.Com the home for all things USF Athletics

LOUISVILLE, KY. –The University of South Florida sophomore pitcher Payton Dixon (Smyrna, Del.) earned her first selection to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Mideast Region First Team, the organization announced on Thursday afternoon.



The Mideast consists of schools from the American Athletic Conference, Missouri Valley, MAC, Ohio Valley, Conference USA, Big East, The Valley, and the Southern Conference. Joining South Florida in the Mideast Region from the AAC is Charlotte and East Carolina.



Dixon is now eligible to be selected for her potential first All-American honor.



Dixon, who leads the American Conference in ERA (1.87), innings pitched (176.1), strikeouts (159), victories (17), and starts (28), was also named to the AAC All-Conference Team.



Dixon is the first Bulls to earn a spot on the NFCA All-Region Team since 2022. She joins names such as Georgina Corrick , Lee Ann Spivey, Sara Nevins, Monica Triner, and many more.



The full NFCA All-Region Team can be found here.



NFCA All-Region and All-American athletes must be nominated by their NFCA-member head coach, are voted for by the coaches in their region or division, and ultimately selected by elected All-American committee members to receive this prestigious accolade. These honorees are in the top 1% of student-athletes competing during the 2023-24 season. All special awards are also selected by the All-American committee members or by the entire division.



