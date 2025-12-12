Byrum Brown — the electrifying star quarterback who powered the University of South Florida to a 9–3 season and a berth in the Cure Bowl against Old Dominion — will not play in the bowl game, a decision made after ongoing discussions with new USF head coach Brian Hartline and USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins. Brown, who delivered a rare statistical feat with over 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, cemented himself as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country this season.

According to Higgins, the decision was mutual and rooted in transparency during the coaching transition.

“We mutually determined with Byrum that it’s best for him to not play in next week’s Cure Bowl,” Higgins said.

He added that conversations with Brown and his family about his future at USF are ongoing:

“Coach Hartline and I continue to have great conversations with Byrum Brown and his family about his future at USF.”

Why Byrum Brown Might Stay at USF Under Brian Hartline

Staying at USF remains a strong option for Brown. Hartline, known nationally for his offensive acumen and quarterback development, could offer Brown a fresh system tailored to his dual‑threat skill set. With USF on the cusp of its first 10‑win season since 2017 and a new coaching staff eager to build around him, Brown could elevate both his draft stock and the program’s national profile.

Higgins emphasized Brown’s continued commitment to the team despite opting out:

“Byrum continues to attend every team activity and practice and has been incredible in supporting his teammates as he always is.”

Option Two: Follow Alex Golesh to Auburn

Another path is reuniting with Alex Golesh, the coach who developed Brown over the past three seasons and helped unlock his elite production. Golesh’s move to Auburn has sparked speculation that Brown could follow him to the SEC — a conference that provides maximum exposure and NFL‑level competition.

Reports confirm that transfer rumors are swirling, and Auburn is a natural landing spot given the established relationship between Brown and Golesh.

Option Three: Declare for the NFL Draft

With his rare production and dual‑threat profile, Brown could also choose to enter the NFL Draft. Scouts have already taken notice of his explosive playmaking ability, and his 2025 season placed him among the most productive quarterbacks in the nation.

However, another year under Hartline — or in the SEC — could significantly boost his draft positioning. Brown must weigh immediate opportunity versus long‑term development.

USF Moves Forward as Brown Helps Coach His Replacement

While USF awaits Brown’s decision, he remains fully engaged with the program. Higgins revealed that Brown will serve as a sideline assistant coach during the Cure Bowl, helping prepare senior quarterback Gaston Moore, who will start in Brown’s place.

Moore’s journey is notable: he began his career at UCF in 2020 under Josh Heupel, spent four seasons at Tennessee, and transferred to USF this past offseason. Now a senior, he gets his final collegiate start with Brown helping guide him.

With defensive line coach Kevin Patrick serving as interim head coach, Brown has been actively involved in practices and game prep, demonstrating leadership even as he evaluates his next MOVE.

