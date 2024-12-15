USF takes loss versus undefeated Utah State

The Utah State Aggies entered Saturday’s contest against the USF Bulls 9-0 with the chance to crack double digits for their season-starting win streak at home.

They did just that, taking care of business against the Bulls with an 88-67 victory over the Bulls who fell to 5-5 for the year after the loss.

The Aggies got an amazing contribution from star sophomore guard Mason Falslev, who scored 27 points in his 39 minutes of play for the game.

USF kept it close in the 1st half entering the break only down 6, but fell behind quickly in the 2nd, ending up getting outscored 51-36 in the final period.

The usual contributors weren’t able to continue their effectiveness against a swarming Aggie defense that ended up with 12 steals for the game.

Guard Jayden Reid went 3-8 from the field and only managed 9 points, while only 3 players managed to crack double digits and none scored more than 12.

The biggest reason for their offensive struggles came from Utah State forcing 22 turnovers for the game compared to USF’s defense only forcing 15.

The Bulls simply couldn’t take care of the ball enough to give them enough shots, as the Aggies attempted 12 more shots and 6 more free throws.

USF was also slightly out-rebounded and fell behind in efficiency when they did manage to hold onto the ball and put up a shot, as there was a 4% gap in field goal shooting.

Now 5-5 for the season, the Bulls return home next Wednesday to take on Bethune-Cookman.

ESPN gives the Bulls an 88.4% chance of winning that game, as USF hopes to take their final 3 games before conference play as a chance to try to work out any remaining kinks and defend their regular season American Conference title.