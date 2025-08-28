USF Tops the List of Toughest Group of Five Schedules in 2025

According to Athlon Sports, the University of South Florida (USF) has the No. 1 toughest schedule among all Group of Five teams heading into the 2025 college football season. That’s not just hype—it’s backed by a brutal lineup of Power 6 opponents and a stacked American Athletic Conference slate.

Why USF’s Schedule Is the Toughest

  • Power 6 Opponents:
    • Florida Gators (SEC) – Top 10 team with playoff aspirations
    • Miami Hurricanes (ACC) – Loaded roster and elite QB play
    • Boise State Broncos (Pac-12) – Group of Five powerhouse and preseason Top 25
  • AAC Gauntlet:
    • Road games at Memphis, UTSA, and UAB
    • Home matchups against Tulane, Navy, and FAU

USF’s schedule combines elite non-conference challenges with one of the deepest conference slates in the AAC. No other Group of Five team faces three Power-caliber opponents with national rankings and playoff potential.

Other Tough Group of Five Schedules (Top 5 from Athlon Sports)

RankTeamNotable Opponents
1USF BullsFlorida, Miami, Boise State, Tulane
2UAB BlazersGeorgia, LSU, Memphis
3FIU PanthersArkansas, Liberty, Western Kentucky
4Old DominionVirginia Tech, James Madison, App State
5James MadisonLouisville, Liberty, Coastal Carolina

Final Word

USF isn’t just facing a tough schedule—they’re walking into a season-long proving ground. If they survive this gauntlet, they’ll be in prime position for a New Year’s Six bowl or even the Group of Five’s automatic College Football Playoff bid.

