USF Tops the List of Toughest Group of Five Schedules in 2025
According to Athlon Sports, the University of South Florida (USF) has the No. 1 toughest schedule among all Group of Five teams heading into the 2025 college football season. That’s not just hype—it’s backed by a brutal lineup of Power 6 opponents and a stacked American Athletic Conference slate.
MUST READS
Why USF’s Schedule Is the Toughest
- Power 6 Opponents:
- Florida Gators (SEC) – Top 10 team with playoff aspirations
- Miami Hurricanes (ACC) – Loaded roster and elite QB play
- Boise State Broncos (Pac-12) – Group of Five powerhouse and preseason Top 25
- AAC Gauntlet:
- Road games at Memphis, UTSA, and UAB
- Home matchups against Tulane, Navy, and FAU
USF’s schedule combines elite non-conference challenges with one of the deepest conference slates in the AAC. No other Group of Five team faces three Power-caliber opponents with national rankings and playoff potential.
Other Tough Group of Five Schedules (Top 5 from Athlon Sports)
|Rank
|Team
|Notable Opponents
|1
|USF Bulls
|Florida, Miami, Boise State, Tulane
|2
|UAB Blazers
|Georgia, LSU, Memphis
|3
|FIU Panthers
|Arkansas, Liberty, Western Kentucky
|4
|Old Dominion
|Virginia Tech, James Madison, App State
|5
|James Madison
|Louisville, Liberty, Coastal Carolina
Final Word
USF isn’t just facing a tough schedule—they’re walking into a season-long proving ground. If they survive this gauntlet, they’ll be in prime position for a New Year’s Six bowl or even the Group of Five’s automatic College Football Playoff bid.