USF Tops the List of Toughest Group of Five Schedules in 2025

According to Athlon Sports, the University of South Florida (USF) has the No. 1 toughest schedule among all Group of Five teams heading into the 2025 college football season. That’s not just hype—it’s backed by a brutal lineup of Power 6 opponents and a stacked American Athletic Conference slate.

Why USF’s Schedule Is the Toughest

Power 6 Opponents : Florida Gators (SEC) – Top 10 team with playoff aspirations Miami Hurricanes (ACC) – Loaded roster and elite QB play Boise State Broncos (Pac-12) – Group of Five powerhouse and preseason Top 25

: AAC Gauntlet : Road games at Memphis , UTSA , and UAB Home matchups against Tulane , Navy , and FAU

:

USF’s schedule combines elite non-conference challenges with one of the deepest conference slates in the AAC. No other Group of Five team faces three Power-caliber opponents with national rankings and playoff potential.

Other Tough Group of Five Schedules (Top 5 from Athlon Sports)

Rank Team Notable Opponents 1 USF Bulls Florida, Miami, Boise State, Tulane 2 UAB Blazers Georgia, LSU, Memphis 3 FIU Panthers Arkansas, Liberty, Western Kentucky 4 Old Dominion Virginia Tech, James Madison, App State 5 James Madison Louisville, Liberty, Coastal Carolina

Final Word

USF isn’t just facing a tough schedule—they’re walking into a season-long proving ground. If they survive this gauntlet, they’ll be in prime position for a New Year’s Six bowl or even the Group of Five’s automatic College Football Playoff bid.