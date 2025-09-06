By: Jim Williams
Capital Sports Network Associate Editor and Senior Columnist
In Week 2 of the college football season, the Florida Gators host the South Florida Bulls in a high-stakes in-state clash at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:15 PM ET on SEC Network, with Dave Neal and Fozzy Whittaker calling the action.
This marks the second consecutive week that South Florida faces a ranked opponent, having battled No. 18 Oklahoma in Week 1. Now, they square off against No. 13 Gators, a team looking to build momentum after a dominant season opener.
Team Breakdown
Florida Gators (Ranked #13)
- Head Coach: Billy Napier
- Record: 1–0
- Week 1 Result: Defeated East Texas A&M convincingly
- Key Players:
- QB Graham Mertz – Efficient and composed in the opener
- RB Trevor Etienne – Explosive playmaker with breakaway speed
- DL Princely Umanmielen – Anchors a fierce defensive front
Florida enters this matchup with confidence, showcasing a balanced offense and a defense that suffocated their Week 1 opponent. The Gators are expected to lean on their ground game early while testing South Florida’s secondary with deep shots.
South Florida Bulls
- Head Coach: Alex Golesh
- Record: 0–1
- Week 1 Result: Lost to No. 18 Oklahoma
- Key Players:
- QB Byrum Brown – Dual-threat quarterback with upside
- WR Naiem Simmons – Reliable target with big-play potential
- LB Jhalyn Shuler – Defensive leader and tackling machine
Despite the loss to Oklahoma, South Florida showed flashes of competitiveness. The Bulls will need to tighten their run defense and find rhythm on offense to keep pace with Florida’s high-octane attack.
Key Matchup
Gators rushing attack vs. South Florida’s front seven
The Gators averaged over 200 rushing yards in Week 1, while the Bulls surrendered multiple explosive plays on the ground. If South Florida can’t contain Etienne and Johnson, it could be a long afternoon in Gainesville.
What’s at Stake
- Gators: A win solidifies their Top 15 ranking and sets the tone for SEC play.
- South Florida: A competitive showing could build confidence and momentum heading into AAC competition.