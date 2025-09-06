By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network Associate Editor and Senior Columnist

In Week 2 of the college football season, the Florida Gators host the South Florida Bulls in a high-stakes in-state clash at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:15 PM ET on SEC Network, with Dave Neal and Fozzy Whittaker calling the action.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

This marks the second consecutive week that South Florida faces a ranked opponent, having battled No. 18 Oklahoma in Week 1. Now, they square off against No. 13 Gators, a team looking to build momentum after a dominant season opener.

Team Breakdown

Florida Gators (Ranked #13)

Head Coach: Billy Napier

Billy Napier Record: 1–0

1–0 Week 1 Result: Defeated East Texas A&M convincingly

Defeated East Texas A&M convincingly Key Players: QB Graham Mertz – Efficient and composed in the opener RB Trevor Etienne – Explosive playmaker with breakaway speed DL Princely Umanmielen – Anchors a fierce defensive front



Florida enters this matchup with confidence, showcasing a balanced offense and a defense that suffocated their Week 1 opponent. The Gators are expected to lean on their ground game early while testing South Florida’s secondary with deep shots.

South Florida Bulls

Head Coach: Alex Golesh

Alex Golesh Record: 0–1

0–1 Week 1 Result: Lost to No. 18 Oklahoma

Lost to No. 18 Oklahoma Key Players: QB Byrum Brown – Dual-threat quarterback with upside WR Naiem Simmons – Reliable target with big-play potential LB Jhalyn Shuler – Defensive leader and tackling machine



Despite the loss to Oklahoma, South Florida showed flashes of competitiveness. The Bulls will need to tighten their run defense and find rhythm on offense to keep pace with Florida’s high-octane attack.

Key Matchup

Gators rushing attack vs. South Florida’s front seven

The Gators averaged over 200 rushing yards in Week 1, while the Bulls surrendered multiple explosive plays on the ground. If South Florida can’t contain Etienne and Johnson, it could be a long afternoon in Gainesville.

What’s at Stake