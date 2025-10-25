By – Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

TAMPA — In a season where both South Florida and Memphis are chasing national relevance and a potential invite to a Power 4 conference, Saturday’s showdown at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is more than just a game — it’s a statement. With both teams sitting at 6–1 and USF ranked No. 18 in the top 25, this American Conference clash could determine who gets the inside track to the College Football Playoff’s Group of Five bid.

TV Information

Date : Saturday, October 26, 2025

: Saturday, October 26, 2025 Time : Noon ET

: Noon ET Network : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Streaming : ESPN App

: ESPN App Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Players to Watch

Byrum Brown (QB, USF) : The Bulls’ dual-threat dynamo has accounted for 18 touchdowns in his last four games and ranks sixth nationally in points per game. He threw for 357 yards and five scores in last year’s shootout loss to Memphis.

: The Bulls’ dual-threat dynamo has accounted for 18 touchdowns in his last four games and ranks sixth nationally in points per game. He threw for 357 yards and five scores in last year’s shootout loss to Memphis. Brendon Lewis (QB, Memphis) : If healthy, Lewis brings veteran poise and mobility, with 1,337 passing yards and 440 rushing yards. His status is day-to-day.

: If healthy, Lewis brings veteran poise and mobility, with 1,337 passing yards and 440 rushing yards. His status is day-to-day. AJ Hill (QB, Memphis) : The freshman backup showed flashes against UAB and could be thrust into the spotlight again.

: The freshman backup showed flashes against UAB and could be thrust into the spotlight again. Sutton Smith & Greg Desrosiers Jr. (RBs, Memphis) : The Tigers’ ground game ranks 15th nationally, and both backs average over 6 yards per carry.

: The Tigers’ ground game ranks 15th nationally, and both backs average over 6 yards per carry. Rico Watson (LB, USF): Leads a turnover-hungry defense that tops the nation with 17 takeaways.

Can Memphis Stop the Bulls’ Offense?

USF’s hurry-up attack is relentless, averaging just 25 minutes of possession per game while still racking up over 500 yards. Even without key weapons like Cartevious Norton and Chas Nimrod, the Bulls dropped 48 points on FAU last week. Memphis will need to slow the tempo and win the trenches to keep Brown from dictating the pace.

The Tigers’ defense ranks 40th nationally, but they were gashed by UAB for 31 points. With uncertainty at quarterback — Brendon Lewis nursing an injury and AJ Hill still green — Memphis must lean on its run game and hope its defense can contain the Bulls’ explosive rhythm.

What a Win Would Mean for Both Programs

For USF, a win would mark their first victory over Memphis since 2016 and solidify their status as the American’s top team. It would also bolster their case for a CFP berth and future Power 4 inclusion. For Memphis, rebounding from last week’s upset and beating a ranked opponent would restore momentum and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Both teams know the stakes. Both want to be more than just contenders — they want to be conference leaders, national disruptors, and future Power 4 members. Saturday’s game is their proving ground.

