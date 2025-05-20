USF Wins the AAC Track Championship.

The University of South Florida track and field program delivered a statement performance at the 2025 American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships on Saturday, closing the weekend with a title-clinching flourish at Irwin Belk Track in Charlotte.

The Bulls men’s team captured their fourth consecutive conference championship — combining titles from the 2024 and 2025 indoor and outdoor seasons — becoming just the second program in AAC history to accomplish the feat, joining Houston. The Bulls also joined Houston and Wichita State as the only men’s programs to win back-to-back outdoor titles in league history. For their collective effort, USF’s coaching staff was named the American Athletic Conference Coaching Staff of the Year.

“It was an unbelievable weekend for our program — from the records to the sweep performances, to the competitive fire shown by our student-athletes,” said Erik Jenkins , USF Director of Track and Field and Cross Country. “This group continues to raise the standard for South Florida Track and Field, and I couldn’t be more proud of how they represented the university and each other.”

Sunday’s final day of competition was packed with highlights and history. Three program records fell on the track, including Markel Jones’ 13.58 performance in the men’s 110-meter hurdles — eclipsing the program mark he had set just two days earlier. He finished second overall in the event. Tyra Thomas broke through in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a new program record and a conference championship title, while Rushana Dwyer shattered her own 400-meter school record for the third time this season, winning the event with a 52.12 finish.

Jaleel Croal was recognized as the meet’s Most Valuable Performer following his dominating sprint double. Croal claimed championships in both the 100-meter dash (10.26) and 200-meter dash (20.28), with his 200-meter time setting both meet and facility records. His effort helped USF secure a podium sweep in the event, joined by Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (20.50) in second and Alexavier Monfries (20.67) in third.

The Bulls’ pole vault crew delivered a clean sweep of the podium as well. Noah Bitter led the way with a personal-best 5.25m (17′ 2.75″) mark to win the event. He was followed by Andreas Kreiss in second (5.11m | 16′ 9.25″) and Nikodem Pochopien in third (5.01m | 16′ 5.25″).

On the men’s side, Gabriel Moronta set a new AAC Outdoor Championship meet record in the 400-meter dash, taking the gold in 45.55. Vincent Ugwoke added to the record-breaking momentum with a meet-record throw of 62.51m (205′ 1″) in the discus, earning top honors in his event.

The Bulls also delivered in the relays. The men’s 4×100-meter relay team of Saminu, Croal, Shomari Pettigrew , and Monfries set a facility record en route to a championship with a time of 38.73. The 4×400-meter relay squad of Nathan Metelus , Devontie Archer , Corey Ottey , and Joshua Crum closed out the meet with a meet record of 3:05.27. On the women’s side, the 4×400-meter team of Terren Peterson , Dwyer, Amenda Saint Louis , and Skyler Watts also earned gold, crossing the line in 3:32.97.

Additional podium finishes came across several events. Doris Quainoo placed second in the women’s 100-meter hurdles (13.10), while Skyler Watts took third in the women’s 400-meter dash (52.95). On the men’s side, Monfries added a third-place finish in the 400-meter (46.56), and Javell Brown took third in the triple jump (15.28m | 50′ 1.75″).

In the women’s 4×100-meter relay, Peterson, Watts, Malaysia Johnson , and Quainoo earned silver with a time of 44.46. In field events, Annalee Harbison secured second in the women’s shot put (55.98m | 183′ 8″), while Jason Nwosu placed second in the men’s shot put (17.29m | 56′ 8.75″). Madeline Dutz capped off a strong pole vault showing for the women with a runner-up finish at 4.02m (13′ 2.25″).

Madeline Abega delivered one of the day’s most memorable performances, earning a facility record and championship in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.96.

The Bulls leave Charlotte with multiple records, sweeping accolades, and another championship trophy in hand — cementing their place among the elite programs in the NCAA.

“What our track and field program accomplished this weekend is nothing short of historic,” said Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly . “Winning four straight conference titles, breaking records, and earning Coaching Staff of the Year honors speaks volumes about the culture of excellence Coach Jenkins and his staff have built. We’re proud of every student-athlete who contributed to this championship and helped elevate USF’s national profile once again.”

Fans can access final results HERE and final meet information HERE.

Our men’s track team finished the championship meet with 173.5 points, while our women’s team earned second place for the first time with 108 points.

ABOUT USF TRACK AND FIELD

The USF men’s track and field team captured back-to-back American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships in 2024 and 2025 and also claimed the 2024 AAC Outdoor Championship. This past season, 10 Bulls athletes earned All-America honors, including Shevioe Reid , Shaniya Benjamin , Gabriel Moronta , Nathan Metelus , Terren Peterson , Amenda Saint Louis , Abdul-Rasheed Saminu , Goodness Iredia , Zahria Allers-Liburd , and Tre’Sean Bouis. Additionally, Romaine Beckford represented USF by winning the 2023 NCAA indoor and outdoor national titles in the men’s high jump.