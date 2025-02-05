USF Women’s Lacrosse Promotional Schedule Released

The University of South Florida head women’s lacrosse coach, Mindy McCord, has announced the Bulls’ season-long promotions schedule.

For all things BULLS Sports go to – GOUSFBULLS.COM

Friday, February 7 vs. Kennesaw State at 7:00 pm

Post-game Fireworks, Live Band, and Schedule Magnets!

The Debut game for the lacrosse program will feature attendance from Rocky, the Rumble Pep Band, and all three cheer spirit squads. The first 1,500 fans will receive an inaugural season schedule magnet. There will be a DJ from 6:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., alongside face-painting and balloon animal artists from 6:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by the Herd of Thunder Rumble Pep Band, with the Colors being presented by the University of South Florida ROTC Tri-Service Color Guard. Rocky will escort University President Rhea Law to present the ceremonial game ball to the officials. Halftime will see a Pee Wee lacrosse game on-field, as well as an Athlete for Athlete event. Be sure to stick around after the game for a fireworks show.



Friday, February 14 vs. Lehigh at 7:00 pm

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Family Fun and Faculty Appreciation!

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an inaugural season 22 oz. Cool Color-changing Stadium Cup. This game also marks USF Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day, celebrating the dedication of the university’s team members.



Tuesday, February 18 vs. Florida at 6:00 pm

USF Alumni Appreciation Day with USF Student Bucket Hat giveaway!

Celebrate USF Alumni Appreciation Day with a night full of excitement and entertainment. Arrive early to enjoy pregame activities, including a DJ from 5:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., along with face painting, balloon artists, and inflatables (5:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.). The first 500 USF students in attendance will receive an exclusive inaugural season limited edition bucket hat. This game is an Athlete-for-Athletes event for USF student athletes.



Sunday, February 23 vs. Towson at 12:00 pm

Bark at the Park, Youth Sports Day, and Postgame Autographs!

Bring your furry friends and the whole family as the Bulls host Towson. Bark at the Park welcomes your canine companions to join in on the fun. It’s also Youth Sports Day, where youth program members can purchase tickets for just $1, and the first 500 kids (14 and under) will receive an inaugural season South Florida youth jersey. Season Ticket Members are encouraged to participate in Invite a Friend Day, sharing the excitement of Bulls lacrosse. After the game, fans can stick around for a special postgame autograph session with the team.



Sunday, March 2 vs. St. Bonaventure at 1:00 pm

Bark at the Park, Halftime Pee Wee Lacrosse, and Postgame Autographs!

Join us for another Bark at the Park game as the Bulls face St. Bonaventure! At halftime, watch as Pee Wee Lacrosse teams take the field for a fun six-minute competition. After the game, stick around for a postgame autograph session with the team – a perfect opportunity to meet your favorite players and grab a signature!



Sunday, March 9 vs. Xavier at 1:00 pm

Bark at the Park, Salute to Service, and Postgame Autographs!

Sundays mean furry friend fun day! Make it Bark at the Park as the Bulls take on Xavier! This game will also feature a special Salute to Service, the Colors will be presented by the University of South Florida ROTC Tri-Service Color Guard, tribute videos, and in-venue recognitions to honor those who serve. After the game, fans can meet the team and collect signatures during a postgame autograph session.



Tuesday, March 11 vs. Bucknell at 6:00 pm

USF Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day and Favorite Professor Day!

Celebrate the incredible faculty and staff who make USF special during Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day! Fans can also join in honoring their Favorite Professors, recognizing their hard work and dedication.



Saturday, March 15 vs. Temple at 1:00 pm

Limited Edition T-Shirt Giveaway, Big Prize Saturdays, and Family Fun!

Be one of the first 500 fans to receive the first in a series of three limited-edition inaugural season t-shirts. Enjoy pregame and in-game entertainment, including a DJ from noon to 3:15 p.m., as well as face-painting, balloon artists, and inflatables for the whole family from noon to 2:15 p.m. During the game, participate in Big Prize Saturdays for your chance to win exciting prizes.



Saturday, March 29 vs. Vanderbilt at 1:00 pm

Limited Edition T-Shirt Giveaway, Big Prize Saturdays, and Alumni Appreciation!

Join us for an exciting game against Vanderbilt while celebrating the University of South Florida Alumni Appreciation Day! The first 500 fans will receive the second in a series of three limited-edition inaugural season t-shirts. Enjoy pregame and in-game festivities, including a DJ from noon to 3:15 p.m., as well as face-painting, balloon artists, and inflatables from noon to 2:15 p.m. During the game, take part in Big Prize Saturdays for a chance to win incredible prizes.



Saturday, April 12 vs. Old Dominion at 1:00 pm

Senior Day Recognition Plus Big Prize Saturday!

Join us for a special day as we honor our seniors in a heartfelt Senior Day Recognition before the game against Old Dominion. Fans of all ages can enjoy pre-game festivities and in-game entertainment, including various family-friendly activities. During the game, take part in Big Prize Saturdays for a chance to win amazing prizes! This game also marks the recognition of Cancer Control Month and Health Awareness Month, with a special focus on promoting health and wellness throughout the event.



Wednesday, April 23 vs. Stetson at 6:00 pm

Season Ticket Members: Invite a Friend Day, Friends/Family Day, and Limited Edition T-Shirt Giveaway!

Join us for an exciting game against Stetson while celebrating University of South Florida Friends and Family Day! Season ticket members are invited to bring a friend to the game to share the excitement. The first 500 fans will receive the third and final shirt in our exclusive three-part series of limited edition inaugural season t-shirts. Be sure to grab yours to complete the collection! Don’t miss out on this memorable night celebrating our senior athletes and the conclusion of an unforgettable season.

Season Tickets: http://gobulls.co/SeasonTix

Single-game tickets: http://gobulls.co/wlaxtix