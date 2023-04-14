USFL Is Back For An Encore



The league will be playing in four cities.

The United States Football League has claimed a distinction. It is the first full spring football league to make it to a second season since the first or actually the second version of the United States Football League kicked off in 1984. The 1944-45 version of the league never got off the ground. There will be some changes in 2023. The USFL will play in some cities that were assigned teams. As far as finances, the league is not publicly discussing that aspect of the business operation. At the end of the 2022 season, the league’s owner FOX Sports was looking for investors to help shoulder some of the costs of running a minor league football operation.

The eight-team USFL will be playing its games in four cities, Birmingham, Alabama, Canton, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan and Memphis, Tennessee. The league approved the transfer of the Tampa Bay Bandits franchise to Memphis. If people in the Tampa Bay market didn’t notice the move there was a good reason. The Bandits football team played its games in Birmingham in 2022. Four cities will house two teams each. Birmingham’s two teams are the Birmingham Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers. Canton, Ohio, the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has the New Jersey Generals and the Pittsburgh Maulers using its stadium. Detroit will have games of the Michigan Panthers and the Philadelphia Stars. Memphis will have the Houston Gamblers and the hometown Showboats. In 2022, the USFL played all of its regular season and most of its playoff games in Birmingham. Canton hosted the league championship game. The USFL has five of its teams not playing to areas to which they are assigned. Houston, New Jersey, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. But the league made it into year two which is quite an accomplishment.

