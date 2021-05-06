USL’s Lizzie Seedhouse Earns Tampa Bay Business Journal Business of Pride Award

USL Staff Report TAMPA, Fla. – United Soccer League Senior Executive Lizzie Seedhouse was named by the Tampa Bay Business Journal on Wednesday as a 2021 Business of Pride Honoree for her work in helping to advance LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace.

USL Senior Vice President of Digital, Emerging Technology & Strategy, Lizzie Seedhouse

Seedhouse was one of 22 leading figures in the Tampa Bay business community to be selected as a 2021 Business of Pride Voice. USL HQ’s Senior Vice President of Digital, Emerging Technology & Strategy, Seedhouse most recently led USL HQ’s launch of the Forever Proud Project, through which the organization will reinforce its commitment to social impact and to provide a safe, inclusive space for all fans.

“I am incredibly grateful to the Tampa Bay Business Journal for this recognition,” said Seedhouse. “As an organization, the USL has made remarkable strides in a very short time recognizing the need to prioritize education, community development programs, authentic and intentional fan experiences, and relationship building opportunities within the LGBTQ+ community. I’ve been very excited by the progress we’ve made already with the USL Impact Committee and its subcommittees, and the direction of our leagues as we begin the 2021 season.”

Seedhouse joined the USL in 2016 and has overseen the rapid expansion of the organization’s digital efforts, including the launch of the official USL App last year. A former college soccer player at St. Leo University, from where Seedhouse also received her M.B.A. in Business Administration and Management, Seedhouse has been a leader in the league’s progression while becoming a respected voice in the local and national digital sports community.

