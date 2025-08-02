BY: KENNY VARNER

Capital Sports Network

Utah comes into this season looking to bounce back from a 5–7 campaign in which four quarterbacks rotated through the lineup, as Cam Rising was once again never fully healthy. The Utes were never able to field a completely healthy team and found themselves outgunned in nearly every game. Remarkably, five of Utah’s seven losses were by one score. Winning five games amid that kind of adversity is a testament to the brilliance of head coach Kyle Whittingham, who once again put his players in a position to succeed. With a new quarterback, a new offensive coordinator, and Utah’s traditionally tough defense, a bounce-back season is in the cards. The Utes return 11 projected starters, giving them a solid foundation heading into the year.

The offense should get a major boost thanks to a trio of key additions from New Mexico. First, Jason Beck arrives to take over as offensive coordinator after leading New Mexico to the nation’s No. 4 total offense. He brings with him his quarterback, Devon Dampier, a dual-threat signal-caller who leans heavily on the run. Dampier ran for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns last season while throwing for 2,768 yards. Though he improved as the season went along, his 12-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 58% completion rate highlight areas needing refinement. Expect a run-heavy approach, with Utah picking its spots in the passing game.

Helping to power the ground attack are two more newcomers familiar with the system: NaQuari Rodgers (also from New Mexico) and Wayshawn Parker (Washington State), who appears to be a strong scheme fit. The offensive line returns intact and, while not the most athletic group, it is massive and will lean on opposing defenses. Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu return as the starting tackles, leading a line that looks to open running lanes consistently. Jaren Kump returns at center, flanked by Michael Mokofisi and 320-pound Tanoa Togiai at the guard spots.

The receiving corps is not especially deep, but it’s competent for the system. Ryan Davis, another New Mexico transfer, caught 54 passes from Dampier last season and will be a reliable target. Otta Tia (Utah State) is a dependable possession receiver, while Creed Whitmore (Mississippi State) brings speed and outside threat potential. Tight end Dallen Bentley could emerge as a valuable safety valve in the passing game.

Defensively, Utah stayed competitive last year largely because of this unit’s grit and execution. Logan Fano returns as a solid edge rusher and looks ready to take another leap forward. While the talent level across the defensive line is high, experience is lacking, which means development will be key early on. Aliki Vimahi could be instrumental in helping the line mature quickly.

The linebacking corps is a strength. Leading tackler Lander Barton (72 tackles) returns, joined by Levani Damuni—who led the team with 87 tackles in 2023 but missed all of last season due to injury. Add in breakout candidate Jonathan Hall, and this linebacker unit looks top-tier.

In the secondary, cornerback Elijah Davis anchors a solid unit. The real strength, though, lies at safety, where second-leading tackler Tago Johnson (70 stops) teams with the ultra-quick Smith Snowden to form an imposing duo.

This Utah team has the potential to return to the Top 25, even if it starts the season unranked. The new offensive coordinator brings a proven system, and Whittingham remains one of the best coaches in the country. The schedule is also favorable. Utah opens the season at UCLA as roughly a touchdown favorite. A win there could set the stage for a 3–0 start, with Texas Tech coming to town to open Big 12 play.

There are no juggernauts in this year’s Big 12, and while road games at BYU and Baylor present challenges, home games—like the one against Kansas State—are winnable. If Devon Dampier can take care of the football and show growth as a passer, this offense—paired with an explosive running game—could reach another level. The defense, as always, will keep Utah in every game.

Look for the Utes to return to a bowl game and push for an 8-win season. If they catch a few breaks and find early momentum, they’ll be a tough out for anyone in the Big 12.