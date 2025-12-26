While the AP News report confirms their marriage and Preti’s background as a Danish‑born Italian model and actor, the couple has kept the earliest details of their meeting private. What is known is that their relationship grew steadily over the past several years, with Preti becoming a consistent presence at Williams’ public appearances and tennis events. His support was especially visible during Williams’ return to competition in 2025, where he was often seen courtside cheering her on. Their connection deepened through shared interests in fashion, travel, and creative pursuits, forming the foundation of a partnership that friends describe as grounded, warm, and deeply supportive.

A Relationship Built on Support and Shared Passions

Williams publicly thanked Preti earlier in 2025 after becoming the second‑oldest woman to win a tour‑level singles match, noting that he was in the stands during her emotional victory at the DC Open. Their relationship has been marked by mutual encouragement — Williams continuing her legendary tennis career and Preti expanding his work in modeling and acting. The pair has appeared together at major fashion events, including the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, signaling a shared comfort in both the sports and entertainment worlds.

A Five‑Day Wedding Celebration Filled With Style and Star Power

The couple married in Palm Beach, Florida, during a five‑day celebration surrounded by family, friends, and fellow athletes. While AP News does not list specific celebrity attendees, Williams’ long‑standing ties to the tennis world, fashion industry, and entertainment community suggest a guest list filled with notable figures. The event reportedly blended elegance with personal touches, reflecting Williams’ signature style and Preti’s European creative background. The celebration marked a joyful milestone for the seven‑time Grand Slam singles champion as she enters her 33rd season on the WTA Tour in 2026.

What’s Next for Venus and Andrea in 2026

Professionally, Williams is set to begin her 33rd straight season on tour, starting in Auckland in January. Her focus remains on competing at the highest level while continuing her work in fashion, business, and philanthropy. Preti, meanwhile, is expected to continue expanding his acting and modeling career, leveraging the visibility and momentum of this new chapter. Together, the newlyweds enter 2026 as a power couple balancing global careers, creative ambitions, and a shared life built on partnership and purpose.