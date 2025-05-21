Vini Jr: Valencia threaten legal action against Netflix

La Liga club Valencia has threatened legal action against global on-demand streaming service Netflix over a documentary on Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior titled ‘Vini Jr’.

Valencia, on Monday, took to social media to denounce a section of the movie and stated that it misrepresents true events that took place during a La Liga game on May 21, 2023.

Vinicius Jr. was a victim of racist abuse at Mestalla Stadium two years ago with three Valencia fans consequently bagging prison sentences and a two-year stadium ban each.

In its reaction to the documentary, Valencia highlighted that some scenes unfairly generalise the actions of a few individuals to its entire fanbase.

The club statement read: “As a response to injustice and falsehoods made towards the Valencia CF fanbase, the club have made a demand in writing to the producers of the documentary regarding their portrayal of what occurred at Mestalla, which does not correspond with reality. Truth and respect for our fans must prevail. Valencia CF reserve the right to legal action corresponding to the situation.”