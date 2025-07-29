BY: KENNY VARNER

Capital Sports Network

Virginia Tech heads into the 2025 season looking for a breakout year.

The last two seasons have Virgina Tech been the very definition of mediocre, ending with a 6-6 regular-season record both times. The Hokies managed a bowl win in 2023, but followed it with a bowl game loss last year. Brent Pry enters his fourth year at the helm, and there’s growing pressure for results. One major issue under Pry has been his inability to beat a non-conference power 4 opponent—he’s 0-6 so far, with losses to Vanderbilt, Purdue, Minnesota, West Virginia, and Rutgers (twice). None of those teams were elite at the time, and if Virginia Tech doesn’t show signs of progress, Pry’s seat could start warming up quickly.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Kyron Drones returns as a strong dual-threat quarterback with a solid 27-9 TD-to-INT ratio over the last two seasons. Last year was injury-riddled for Drones, as he found himself in and out of the lineup. If he can return to his 2023 form—where he threw for 2,084 yards with a 17-3 TD-INT ratio while adding 818 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns—the Hokies will be in good shape offensively. However, Drones has yet to complete 60% of his passes consistently, and backup William Watson played well in stretches last season, creating a possible quarterback controversy if struggles arise.

The real concern is that Drones is one of just two starters returning on offense. The entire offensive line is gone, and it was already a group that gave up far too many sacks and negative plays. Kyle Altuner (a transfer from West Virginia) looks like a long-term answer at center. He’ll be joined by two other WVU transfers: Lucas Austin at tackle and Thomas Rimac at guard. This offensive line must gel quickly to give the offense a chance.

The running game will be led by Drones, but at the running back position, it’ll be a true committee. Terion Stewart (Bowling Green) arrives with 2,400 career rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Sixth-year senior Braydon Bennett (Coastal Carolina) brings veteran presence, and Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri), who missed last season with an injury, returns after rushing for 1,053 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2023.

Ayden Green returns at wide receiver and is poised for a bigger role after a breakout bowl game performance with six catches for 115 yards. Cameron Seldon (Tennessee) and seventh-year transfer Donovan Green (Wake Forest) bring depth and explosiveness. This receiver group may surprise some people with its potential.

Defensively, the Hokies were decent last year, finishing middle of the ACC and allowing just 22.8 points per game. Notably, all six wins came when they held opponents to 24 points or fewer. Only three starters return on defense. Kelly Gillman anchors the defensive line, and Mercer transfer Arias Nash (280 pounds) looks like the top newcomer up front. Kemari Copeland returns from a torn tricep that cost him most of last season.

To generate more pass rush, Virginia Tech hit the portal again, bringing in James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan) and fifth-year veteran Ben Bell (Texas State). The linebacker corps might be the team’s strongest unit. Jaden Keller leads the way with 83 tackles last season and is a heavy hitter in the middle. On the outside, Caleb Woodson returns after tallying 72 tackles and seven TFLs, while Jordan Bass (Pitt) fills out a talented group.

The secondary took a big hit losing top corner Mansoor Delane to LSU, but Dante Lovett got valuable experience last year and will step up. Isaiah Murray brings blazing speed from East Carolina, and the Hokies made a strong haul at safety. Tyson Flowers (Rice), Christian Ellis (New Mexico), and Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston)—who recorded 67 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions—should all contribute immediately.

Can Virginia Tech improve on another 6-6 season? It’s tough to say. The Hokies open against South Carolina (in Atlanta) and then play Vanderbilt. Given Pry’s track record in power 4 non-conference games, a 1-1 split feels optimistic. After two tune-up games, ACC play begins at NC State. They avoid Clemson, Syracuse, and Duke, but road trips to Georgia Tech and home games against Louisville and Miami are difficult.

This is a team that still relies heavily on turnovers, and they’ll need to win that margin often to reach six or seven wins. The absolute ceiling is likely seven wins, and it could easily go the other way. Virginia Tech will likely be underdogs against South Carolina, but a surprise win there could ignite a 4-0 start and build momentum.

When it’s all said and done, though, the Hokies look poised to be the definition of mediocrity once again.