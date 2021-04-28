Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blasts Three Homers In Jays’ Win Over Nationals

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three home runs in the Blue Jays’ 9-5 win over the Nationals on Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

DUNEDIN – With a pair of homers in the first three innings, it looked like Washington’s Trea Turner could be in for a memorable evening at TD Ballpark on Tuesday night.



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had other ideas.



The Blue Jays first baseman hit home runs in three consecutive at-bats, and to each field, in lifting the home team to a 9-5 victory over the Nationals.



Hitting three home runs in a game is something his Hall of Fame father, who went yard 449 times, never did.



Guerrero, who drove in a career-high seven runs, launched the third grand slam of his career to left center off Max Scherzer in the third. That erased a 3-0 deficit and put the Blue Jays on top to stay, 4-3.



The 22-year-old hit a rocket over the center field wall off Scherzer in the fifth, a solo shot that made it 7-3.



After Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run home run in the seventh to bring the Nationals to within 7-5, Guerrero got the runs back in the home half of the inning with a two-run blast off Kyle Finnegan that soared over the right field wall.



It was the first three-homer game for a Blue Jay since August 31, 2017 when Kendrys Morales hit a trio at Baltimore.



Guerrero’s power show was quite a way for Toronto to commence its second homestand in Dunedin. The victory lifted the Blue Jays over .500 (4-3) at their home away from home in Pinellas County.



The two-game series with the Nats resumes tomorrow night. Following a day off Thursday, the Atlanta Braves come to town for a three-game weekend series.