Walls Shines On Both Sides Of Ball, Rays Hang On To Defeat Yankees 4-2

Walls Homer and Defensive Gems Key To Victory

Tampa, FL – Taylor Walls homered and made a pair of defensive gems in helping the Tampa Bay Rays to defeat the New York Yankees 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. The game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 25,025 for the second day in row, marking the first consecutive sellouts in the regular season at Tropicana Field since May 11 through 12, 2019 also against the New York Yankees. .

Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.01 ERA) picks up the win and J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth to earn his first save. With the win, Tampa Bay equals a season high 9-games over .500 at 28-19 and finish the homestand with a mark of 4-2.

It was just the fifth time in franchise history that the Rays won a game with two hits (or fewer) and the first time in franchise history that both hits were home runs. Tampa Bay is 4-2 it’s last 6 games and 7-4 over its last 11.

Luis Severino (3-1, 3.38 ERA) takes the loss for New York who fall to 33-15 on the year but maintain a 4.5 game lead over the Rays in the AL East.

McCLANAHAN WORKS SIX STRONG INNINGS:

Despite allowing a season high seven hits allowed, Shane McClanahan navigated his way through six innings. He allowed one run on a homer to Gleybor Torres and struck out seven throwing 92 pitches with 68 for strikes including 17 swinging strikes. He was replaced by Jason Adam who worked a scoreless seventh inning.

The Yankees had runners at 1st and 3rd in the second and weren’t able to score. They put the first two runners on base in the third and came up empty. They put the first two runners on in the sixty but after Aaron Hicks lined out to Taylor Walls at 3rd Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a hard ground ball that Taylor Walls snared and started a 5-4-3 double play.

OMINOUS SIGNS, RAY FALL BEHIND IN SECOND:

McClanahan breezed through the first inning retiring the Yankees in order on 8-pitches, but Gleybor Torres homered to left to lead off the second to give the Yankees the early 1-0 lead. Entering play on Sunday afternoon Tampa Bay had a record of 6-14 when the opposition scored first. They also were just 8-11 when committing an error.

The error came into play later in the second. With one out, Isiah Kiner-Falefa sent a groundball to first that went under the glove of first baseman Yandy Diaz who was charged with the error. Miguel Andujar who had singled moved to third on the error, but McClanahan struck out Kyle Higashioka and got Joey Gallo to ground out to keep the game at a 1-0 deficit.

CHOI TIES GAME UP WITH HR IN SECOND:

Ji-Man Choi connected for a solo homer to lead off the home half of the second to tie the game at 1-1.

WALLS HOMERS, RAY TAKE LEAD IN 5TH:

Tyler Walls mired in a 1-for-34 slump when he came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth. He delivered for Tampa Bay hitting an opposite field homer to right to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.

To the window, to the Walls! pic.twitter.com/zdMT983iYb — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 29, 2022

RAYS SCORE A PAIR WITHOUT A HIT:

The Rays took a 4-2 lead without the benefit of the hit. Luis Severino walked Wander Franco and Ji-Man Choi before striking out Manuel Margot and exiting the game for Ron Marinaccio. Taylor Walls drew a walk to load the bases. With Brett Phillips due up Kevin Cash went to his bench and pinch hit Harold Ramirez who walked which forced home Wander Franco. Mike Zuninon was hit b a pitch to bring in Ji-Man Choi and extend the Rays lead to 4-2.

YANKEES TRIM LEAD, WALLS DEFENSE ENDS THREAT:

Aaron Judge greeted Colin Poche with a long homer to center to cut the Rays lead to 4-2. Poche allowed a 1-out single to Gleybor Torres who moved to second on a wild pitch and stole third. With 2-out Aaron Hicks sent what looked to be an RBI single up the middle but Taylor Walls snared it and threw Hicks out at first to end the threat.

FEYEREISEN GETS THE SAVE:

J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth inning and set the Yankees down in order to earn his first save of 2022. It’s also his first since picking one up against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 31, 2021 (Rays 3-1 victory). It was Feyereisn’s 20th appearance this season and he’s yet to allow an earned run – he’s allowed one unearned run. He’s been stingy only allowing three hits spanning his last 17 appearances (20.1IP, 4B, 3H, 22K)

UP NEXT FOR RAYS:

The Tampa Bay Rays will head to the Lone Star State to take on the Texas Rangers for a four game series starting on Monday night at 8:35. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday games start at 8:05 EST while Thursday will feature a get away day start time of 2:05 EST. Drew Rasmussen (5-1, 2.68 ERA) starts for Tampa Bay on Monday night while Glenn Otto (2-2, 4.91 ERA) takes the mound for Texas.

Ryan Yarbrough should see action in Tuesday’s game, although not official. Lefty Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 1.62 ERA) will start Wednesday’s game and Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.03 ERA) will take the mound in the getaway game.