Watch: Buccaneers Tease Creamsicle & Bucco Bruce Return

By – Bucs Report special to News Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers social media team has dropped a new video. This one appears to promote the team bringing back the Creamsicle uniforms AND the return of Bucco Bruce.

We reported the return of the Creamsicle uniforms last year. An excerpt from one of those reports appears below.

“I Love The Creamsicle Uniforms”

While for the rest of the NFL world may not care whether the Buccaneers sport their throwback uniforms or not. At least one player, Lavonte David has an opinion. David is the only current player to have worn the throwback uniforms back in 2012. This was in a game against the New Orleans Saints during his rookie year. The Tampa Bay inside linebacker said during an appearance on the NFL Networks Good Morning Football back in 2017. “I love the creamsicle uniforms”, David said, finishing “I wish we could bring them back, everybody around here still asks about them”.

