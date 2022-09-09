Watch: Morgan Freeman Reads “The Next Tom Brady”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady is a marketing genius. From TB12 to the Brady Brand, everything he attaches his name to flourishes. So when Under Armour athletics comes calling, Brady delivered a GOAT performance, actually a GOAT duo.

If you’re the GOAT of football and you need someone to do some narration for you, you’d want that person to be the GOAT of narration Morgan Freeman.

You don't need to be the "next" anybody. You just need to be the best version of YOU. Promise yourself that, and trust me, the rest falls into place. @UnderArmour pic.twitter.com/JoXBU7YNvH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 7, 2022

Are you a Bucs’ fan? If the answer is yes, then you need one of these custom enamel pins from enamalpins.com. It’s easy to customize your own unique pin and show your support for the Bucs!

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.