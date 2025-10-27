By Jim Williams – Senior Columnist, Capital Sports Network

As the 2025-26 NBA season tips off, two teams have already made their presence felt: the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the surging New York Knicks. OKC, fresh off their 2025 title run, picked up right where they left off, dominating both ends of the floor with a young, cohesive core led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Meanwhile, the Knicks have stormed out of the gate behind Jalen Brunson’s playmaking and a deep, defensive-minded roster that’s earned them the No. 2 spot in several national rankings NBA CBS Sports.

Western Conference: Thunder Lead, Nuggets and Suns Lurking

The Thunder are the consensus No. 1 team, returning their entire rotation and boasting one of the best point differentials in league history last season NBA. The Denver Nuggets, led by a healthy Nikola Jokić, remain a formidable threat, while the Phoenix Suns are banking on a rejuvenated Devin Booker and a healthy Bradley Beal to keep pace. The Warriors and Lakers face early injury concerns, with LeBron James sidelined and Golden State’s depth under scrutiny NBC Sports CBS Sports.

Eastern Conference: Knicks Rise, East Up for Grabs

With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out for the season, the East is wide open ESPN. The Knicks have capitalized, combining gritty defense with efficient offense. The Milwaukee Bucks, despite early chemistry questions, remain dangerous with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat round out the top contenders, while the Boston Celtics face uncertainty without their All-Star forward NBC Sports USA Today.

What Lies Ahead: A Season of Opportunity and Uncertainty

With injuries reshaping the landscape and young stars ascending, the 2025-26 NBA season promises unpredictability and drama. Can OKC repeat and end the league’s seven-year streak without a back-to-back champion? Will the Knicks finally break through in the East? As teams settle into rhythm, expect surprises, breakout performances, and a playoff race that could go down to the wire.