By Jim Williams – Senior Columnist

Being in the AP Top 25 was more curse than crown this weekend. Six ranked teams fell, four of them from the top 10, and two in double overtime. The chaos has cracked open the College Football Playoff (CFP) race and reshuffled the path to conference titles across the Power Four.

Florida State Falls, Miami Rises in the ACC

No. 8 Florida State’s 46–38 loss at Virginia was the most stunning of the weekend. Favored by a touchdown, the Seminoles were outplayed in double overtime, leaving their playoff hopes dangling by a thread. Next week’s showdown against No. 2 Miami now looms as a de facto ACC semifinal. The Hurricanes, undefeated and surging, could seize the inside track to Charlotte with a win.

With Georgia Tech and Clemson faltering, the ACC title race is narrowing to a two-team sprint. If Miami wins, they’ll likely face SMU or Virginia in the title game. If FSU rebounds, they’ll need help and perfection the rest of the way. The ACC hopes for multiple CFP bids

Alabama Roars Back, SEC Still a Gauntlet

Alabama’s 27–24 win over No. 5 Georgia in Athens was a statement. The Crimson Tide, once written off after an opening loss to Florida State, are now firmly back in the SEC and CFP conversation. Quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense held Georgia to just 3 points in the second half.

Georgia isn’t out of it yet. With Ole Miss, Texas, and Georgia Tech still on the schedule, the Bulldogs have chances to rebuild their résumé. Ole Miss, fresh off a win over LSU, is now a dark horse contender. The SEC title game in Atlanta could feature any combination of Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, or even Texas A&M.

Ducks Fly High in Big Ten, Buckeyes Hold Steady

No. 6 Oregon’s 30–24 double-overtime win at No. 3 Penn State was the weekend’s crown jewel. Dante Moore’s clutch TD pass and game-sealing interception gave the Ducks a signature win and the inside track to the Big Ten title game. Oregon doesn’t face Ohio State in the regular season, and their remaining schedule includes home games against Indiana and USC.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Ohio State quietly handled business with a 31–17 win at Washington. The Buckeyes’ defense remains elite, and their offense is rounding into form. A potential rematch with Oregon in the Big Ten title game could decide a playoff bye.

Penn State, now with one loss, must beat Indiana and Ohio State to stay alive. USC’s 34–28 loss at Illinois was a gut punch, exposing defensive flaws and knocking them out of serious contention.

Big 12 Belongs to the Desert and the Dust

Arizona State and Texas Tech are emerging as the class of the Big 12. ASU’s 5–0 start and dominant defense have them atop the standings, while Texas Tech’s 34–10 win at Utah showcased their revamped roster and playoff potential.

Iowa State and Oklahoma remain threats, but the Red Raiders and Sun Devils look poised to meet in Arlington. With no clear national contender, the Big 12 champion may need an undefeated season to guarantee a playoff spot.

CFP Playoff Picture: Who’s In?

After Week 5, here’s how the playoff bracket is shaping up:

Seed Team Status 1 Ohio State Undefeated, Big Ten leader 2 Miami ACC front-runner 3 Oregon Big Ten contender 4 Alabama SEC resurgence 5 Texas Tech Big 12 leader 6 Ole Miss SEC sleeper 7 Indiana Big Ten dark horse 8 Georgia Still in the hunt 9 Penn State Needs help 10 Arizona State Big 12 contender 11 Texas A&M SEC Contender 12 Memphis Group of Five leader

With the new 12-team format, conference champions are guaranteed spots, but at-large bids will be fiercely contested. Oregon and Alabama made the biggest moves this week, while Florida State and USC took major hits.