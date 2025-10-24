Florida NFL Week 9 Fantasy: Tuten and Conner Are Your Waiver Wire Saviors

NFL

Fantasy managers in the Sunshine State have a tough road for NFL Week 9. The Buccaneers are taking a much-needed bye, which leaves us with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins. And frankly, both teams are dealing with massive injuries that completely change their fantasy outlook.

This is a week where you win by finding the right replacement players. The NFL season is a war of attrition, and Week 9 proves it. We're digging deep for guys who can step up. This is especially true in DFS formats.

Miami’s Target Tree is Chopped Down

The Dolphins offense is running on fumes. With Tyreek Hill (IR) and Darren Waller (IR) officially out, Tua Tagovailoa has lost his number one weapon and his top red-zone target.

So, who gets the ball? Keep your eyes on Malik Washington. He’s already seeing a huge 33 targets this year. The problem? He’s averaging a miserable 4.7 yards per catch. That’s bound to correct itself. Washington has a safe floor in PPR leagues and is overdue for a big game or a touchdown.

The real gold, however, might be at tight end. Tanner Conner is the definition of an elite sleeper this week. He’s taking over Waller’s role, and his timing couldn’t be better. He faces a Baltimore Ravens defense that is giving up the 2nd most fantasy points to tight ends. Conner is set to absorb targets and, most importantly, those high-value looks inside the 20.

The Tuten Takeover in Jacksonville?

In Jacksonville, the entire fantasy game plan comes down to one man’s hamstring. Travis Etienne Jr. has missed two games and is still questionable for Week 9.

If Etienne is inactive or even on a snap count, rookie Bhayshul Tuten is the priority waiver add of the week. Tuten has been impressive in limited action, showing burst with 5.3 yards per carry.

Here’s why this matters: the Jaguars play the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders’ run defense is one of the worst in the entire NFL, ranking 3rd in most fantasy points allowed to running backs. Tuten isn’t just a fill-in; he’s a potential league-winner for Week 9 if Etienne sits.

Week 9 Florida Breakout Rankings

Here’s your action plan. This is how you should prioritize these Florida-based NFL waiver targets.

Tanner Conner (MIA, TE) He’s the safest bet. Conner has a guaranteed role change and an A+ matchup. He’s the perfect streaming option.

He’s the safest bet. Conner has a guaranteed role change and an A+ matchup. He’s the perfect streaming option. Bhayshul Tuten (JAX, RB) Tuten has the highest ceiling. His value is completely tied to Etienne’s status. If Etienne is out, Tuten is an immediate RB2.

Tuten has the highest ceiling. His value is completely tied to Etienne’s status. If Etienne is out, Tuten is an immediate RB2. Malik Washington (MIA, WR) He’s the high-floor PPR play. The targets are already there. He just needs to turn them into real yards.

The Final Word

Don’t get caught sleeping. This NFL week is all about exploiting injuries and matchups. Tanner Conner is the smart, stable pickup who can find the end zone against a weak Ravens TE defense.

But Bhayshul Tuten is the lottery ticket. You must watch the Jaguars’ inactive report on Sunday. If Etienne is ruled out, Tuten becomes the top breakout candidate on the entire slate. Get ready to act fast.