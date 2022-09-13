Week One Buccaneers Game MVP

It goes without saying that each team has a player that stands out each game. Even though the Buccaneers’ defense put together a complete game one player shined brighter. This week the honor goes to Devin White!

Playing As A Man Possessed

White checked into work Sunday for the first time in the 2022 regular season and put offensive coordinators on notice across the league. He’ll need to be accounted for at all times. Subsequently, his versatility was on display in week one.

White recorded two sacks in week one. The first came in the third quarter with the Cowboys facing a third and six on their own 37 yard line. Dak Prescott evaded pressure and rushed right into the path of an attacking White who promptly put him down and ended the drive for Dallas. The second sack came late in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys had a third and five situation in deep in Tampa territory as they looked to claw back into the game. Ultimately, White put and end to those dreams as he sacked replacement quarterback Cooper Rush for a ten yard loss.

On top of that, White’s found himself in the perfect spot for a his pass deflection, undercutting the the intended target. Had he caught the ball it would have been an easy pick six. It’s safe to say White looked very much improved and composed in coverage to open the season.

Final Stat Line

White registered eight total tackles (seven solo), two sacks, and two tackles for loss. All of which lead the team. Additionally, he added a pass deflection and two quarterback hits. And that is why Devin White is your week one most valuable player.

