As the weekend’s college football action kicks off, all eyes turn to a Friday night showdown in the American Conference where No. 24 South Florida visits North Texas. That sets the stage for a Saturday slate packed with marquee matchups, including the legendary Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas, a top-10 clash between No. 7 Indiana and No. 3 Oregon, and primetime battles featuring Michigan vs. USC and Georgia at Auburn.

Friday Night Lights

Cornell @ Harvard – 7:00 PM ESPNU Eric Frede, Jack Ford

No. 24 USF @ North Texas – 7:30 PM ESPN2 Anish Shroff, Andre Ware

Rutgers @ Washington – 9:00 PM FS1 Noah Reed, Robert Smith

Fresno State @ Colorado State – 9:00 PM CBSSN Chris Lewis, Randy Cross

College Football Saturday Oct 11

Early Window (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM)

Alabama @ Missouri – ABC Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer

Ohio State @ Illinois – FOX Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt

Pittsburgh @ Florida State – ESPN Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek

Louisiana @ James Madison – ESPN2 Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray

UCF @ Cincinnati – FS1 Dan Hellie, Petros Papadakis

Toledo @ Bowling Green – ESPNU Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox

Stanford @ SMU – CW Thom Brennaman, Will Blackmon

UCLA @ Michigan State – BTN Mark Followill, Yogi Roth

Charlotte @ Army – CBSSN Dave Ryan, Adam Breneman

Houston @ Oklahoma State – TNT J.B. Long, Mike Golic Jr.

Miami (OH) @ Akron – ESPN+ Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh

Washington State @ Ole Miss – 12:45 PM SECN Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb

Northern Illinois @ Eastern Michigan – 1:00 PM ESPN+ Doug Sherman, Barrett Brooks

Massachusetts @ Kent State – 2:30 PM ESPN+ Anthony Lima, Doc Holliday

College Football – Afternoon Window (3:30 PM – 4:15 PM)

Afternoon Window (3:30 PM – 4:15 PM)

Oklahoma vs Texas (Dallas) – ABC Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

Indiana @ Oregon – CBS Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson

TCU @ Kansas State – FOX Tim Brando, Devin Gardner

Iowa State @ Colorado – ESPN Mike Monaco, Louis Riddick

Alabama State @ Jackson State – ESPNU Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker

Northwestern @ Penn State – FS1 Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich

Wake Forest @ Oregon State – CW Ted Robinson, Ryan Leaf, Nigel Burton

Nebraska @ Maryland – BTN Guy Haberman, Jake Butt

Virginia Tech @ Georgia Tech – ACCN Wes Durham, Steve Addazio

Air Force @ UNLV – CBSSN Rich Waltz, Robert Turbin – NC State @ Notre Dame – Peacock Dan Hicks, Jason Garrett

Appalachian State @ Georgia State – ESPN+

Ball State @ Western Michigan – ESPN+ Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray

Old Dominion @ Marshall – ESPN+

Navy @ Temple – 4:00 PM ESPN2 Roy Philpott, Sam Acho

Arkansas @ Tennessee – 4:15 PM SECN Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker

College Football – Evening & Primetime (6:00 PM – 11:59 PM)

UAB @ Florida Atlantic – 6:00 PM ESPN+ James Westling, Leger Douzable

Florida @ Texas A&M – 7:00 PM ESPN Mark Jones, Roddy Jones

Iowa @ Wisconsin – 7:00 PM FS1 Eric Collins, Spencer Tillman

San Jose State @ Wyoming – 7:00 PM CBSSN Jordan Kent, Logan Ryan

ULM @ Coastal Carolina – 7:00 PM ESPN+

Georgia @ Auburn – 7:30 PM ABC Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy –

Kansas @ Texas Tech – 7:30 PM FOX Jason Benetti, Robert Griffin III

Michigan @ USC – 7:30 PM NBC Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge

Rice @ UTSA – 7:30 PM ESPNU Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia

Purdue @ Minnesota – 7:30 PM BTN Chris Vosters, Anthony Herron

Clemson @ Boston College – 7:30 PM ACCN Chris Cotter, Forrest Conoly

South Carolina @ LSU – 7:45 PM SECN Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

BYU @ Arizona – 8:00 PM ESPN2 Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison

Troy @ Texas State – 8:00 PM ESPN+

New Mexico @ Boise State – 9:45 PM FS1 Noah Reed, Robert Smith

Arizona State @ Utah – 10:15 PM ESPN Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler

San Diego State @ Nevada – 10:30 PM CBSSN John Sadak, Taylor McHargue

Utah State @ Hawaii – 11:59 PM Spectrum Hawaii, MWC Digital

Closing Thoughts

No matter which conference you follow—SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC, or the American—this weekend offers something for everyone. From historic rivalries to top-10 showdowns and late-night thrillers, college football fans are in for a treat.