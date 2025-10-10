Author: Jim Williams, Senior Columnist – Capital Sports
As the weekend’s college football action kicks off, all eyes turn to a Friday night showdown in the American Conference where No. 24 South Florida visits North Texas. That sets the stage for a Saturday slate packed with marquee matchups, including the legendary Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas, a top-10 clash between No. 7 Indiana and No. 3 Oregon, and primetime battles featuring Michigan vs. USC and Georgia at Auburn.
MUST READS
Friday Night Lights
- Cornell @ Harvard – 7:00 PM ESPNU Eric Frede, Jack Ford
- No. 24 USF @ North Texas – 7:30 PM ESPN2 Anish Shroff, Andre Ware
- Rutgers @ Washington – 9:00 PM FS1 Noah Reed, Robert Smith
- Fresno State @ Colorado State – 9:00 PM CBSSN Chris Lewis, Randy Cross
College Football Saturday Oct 11
Early Window (12:00 PM – 2:30 PM)
- Alabama @ Missouri – ABC Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer
- Ohio State @ Illinois – FOX Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt
- Pittsburgh @ Florida State – ESPN Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek
- Louisiana @ James Madison – ESPN2 Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray
- UCF @ Cincinnati – FS1 Dan Hellie, Petros Papadakis
- Toledo @ Bowling Green – ESPNU Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
- Stanford @ SMU – CW Thom Brennaman, Will Blackmon
- UCLA @ Michigan State – BTN Mark Followill, Yogi Roth
- Charlotte @ Army – CBSSN Dave Ryan, Adam Breneman
- Houston @ Oklahoma State – TNT J.B. Long, Mike Golic Jr.
- Miami (OH) @ Akron – ESPN+ Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh
- Washington State @ Ole Miss – 12:45 PM SECN Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb
- Northern Illinois @ Eastern Michigan – 1:00 PM ESPN+ Doug Sherman, Barrett Brooks
- Massachusetts @ Kent State – 2:30 PM ESPN+ Anthony Lima, Doc Holliday
College Football – Afternoon Window (3:30 PM – 4:15 PM)
Afternoon Window (3:30 PM – 4:15 PM)
- Oklahoma vs Texas (Dallas) – ABC Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit
- Indiana @ Oregon – CBS Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson
- TCU @ Kansas State – FOX Tim Brando, Devin Gardner
- Iowa State @ Colorado – ESPN Mike Monaco, Louis Riddick
- Alabama State @ Jackson State – ESPNU Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
- Northwestern @ Penn State – FS1 Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich
- Wake Forest @ Oregon State – CW Ted Robinson, Ryan Leaf, Nigel Burton
- Nebraska @ Maryland – BTN Guy Haberman, Jake Butt
- Virginia Tech @ Georgia Tech – ACCN Wes Durham, Steve Addazio
- Air Force @ UNLV – CBSSN Rich Waltz, Robert Turbin – NC State @ Notre Dame – Peacock Dan Hicks, Jason Garrett
- Appalachian State @ Georgia State – ESPN+
- Ball State @ Western Michigan – ESPN+ Shawn Kenney, Marcus Ray
- Old Dominion @ Marshall – ESPN+
- Navy @ Temple – 4:00 PM ESPN2 Roy Philpott, Sam Acho
- Arkansas @ Tennessee – 4:15 PM SECN Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker
College Football – Evening & Primetime (6:00 PM – 11:59 PM)
- UAB @ Florida Atlantic – 6:00 PM ESPN+ James Westling, Leger Douzable
- Florida @ Texas A&M – 7:00 PM ESPN Mark Jones, Roddy Jones
- Iowa @ Wisconsin – 7:00 PM FS1 Eric Collins, Spencer Tillman
- San Jose State @ Wyoming – 7:00 PM CBSSN Jordan Kent, Logan Ryan
- ULM @ Coastal Carolina – 7:00 PM ESPN+
- Georgia @ Auburn – 7:30 PM ABC Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy –
- Kansas @ Texas Tech – 7:30 PM FOX Jason Benetti, Robert Griffin III
- Michigan @ USC – 7:30 PM NBC Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge
- Rice @ UTSA – 7:30 PM ESPNU Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia
- Purdue @ Minnesota – 7:30 PM BTN Chris Vosters, Anthony Herron
- Clemson @ Boston College – 7:30 PM ACCN Chris Cotter, Forrest Conoly
- South Carolina @ LSU – 7:45 PM SECN Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
- BYU @ Arizona – 8:00 PM ESPN2 Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison
- Troy @ Texas State – 8:00 PM ESPN+
- New Mexico @ Boise State – 9:45 PM FS1 Noah Reed, Robert Smith
- Arizona State @ Utah – 10:15 PM ESPN Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler
- San Diego State @ Nevada – 10:30 PM CBSSN John Sadak, Taylor McHargue
- Utah State @ Hawaii – 11:59 PM Spectrum Hawaii, MWC Digital
Closing Thoughts
No matter which conference you follow—SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC, or the American—this weekend offers something for everyone. From historic rivalries to top-10 showdowns and late-night thrillers, college football fans are in for a treat.