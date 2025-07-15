The league appeared to backslide financially in 2025.

The Future of the United Football League: Challenges, Expansion, and What’s Next

The United Football League (UFL) faces a pivotal moment as it looks ahead to the 2026 season. Backed by ownership groups including FOX Sports, the league has a collective bargaining agreement with players through 2026, ensuring stability on the labor front. But despite strong leadership and a solid foundation, the UFL is grappling with declining attendance and television ratings, raising questions about its long-term viability.

Attendance and Ratings: A Mixed Bag

In 2025, seven of the UFL’s eight teams saw attendance drops, with only the Michigan Panthers bucking the trend. The Detroit-based franchise reported a 30% increase in attendance compared to 2024, a rare bright spot in an otherwise dim landscape.

Meanwhile, teams in Arlington, Birmingham, Houston, and Memphis struggled to attract fans, averaging fewer than 10,000 attendees per game. Memphis was particularly concerning, drawing just 4,000 fans per game in a stadium that seats over 58,000—an image that doesn’t translate well on television.

On the broadcast front, the UFL averaged 645,000 viewers per game in 2025, down from 812,000 in 2024, a 20% decline that league executives are working to reverse.

Market Stability and Expansion Plans

Despite these challenges, the UFL plans to return to its 2025 markets: Arlington, Birmingham, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, St. Louis, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. Expansion is on the table, but league officials have emphasized that market stability is a prerequisite before adding new teams2.

Still, there’s buzz around potential new franchises in major markets like New York, San Francisco Bay Area, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay. The league has already launched its first official expansion process, accepting proposals from cities eager to host a UFL team.

Spring Football’s Uphill Battle

The UFL ranks as the third most prominent football league in the U.S., behind the NFL and college football. But spring football has historically struggled to gain traction. The UFL competes with a crowded sports calendar that includes:

MLB spring training and season openers

March Madness and the NCAA Final Four

The Masters and Kentucky Derby

NBA and NHL playoffs

NFL free agency and the NFL Draft

WrestleMania and other entertainment events

This intense competition for attention and viewership makes it difficult for spring football to thrive financially.

What’s Next for the UFL?

League executives remain optimistic. They’re evaluating changes to the season start date, training camp length, and local marketing strategies to boost attendance and engagement. Expansion is expected in 2026, with two new teams likely to be announced later this year.

The UFL’s journey is far from over. With strategic planning, market research, and fan engagement, the league hopes to carve out a sustainable niche in the American sports landscape.

