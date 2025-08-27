What to expect from USF in 2025

Can Byrum Brown stay healthy and put together another elite season to finish out his USF career?

Is USF’s retooled pass catching group going to be enough to support their offense?

Will their defense be able to hold up under the high-scoring pressures of the American conference?

All questions that will be answered, starting with USF’s matchup Thursday against a top-25 team in Boise State.

The Bulls’ schedule is tough to start the year, with their home opener against the Broncos followed by 2 road games against Miami and UF.

If USF can somehow pull out a victory in even one of these games, there’s a real chance that they can make a fun run to the playoffs as one of the conference winners.



Of course, this would require them to also win their conference, certainly not a given especially with the aforementioned questionable health of their star quarterback.



But, there’s hope; the Bulls have a fun group of receivers including potential star Keshaun Singleton and transfers Chas Nimrod and Mudia Reuben.



But the real key to the Bulls’ success still lies on offense, with their turbo style keying a huge amount of their astounding success in 2023.



The running back room has a couple of transfers as well, with former Sooner Sam Williams and Cartevious Norton splitting the starting duties and a returning promising recruit in Nykahi Davenport.

Their defense features the return of a dynamic duo at linebacker, with Mac Harris and Jhalyn Shuler looking to solidify the middle of their defense and cornerback/Tennessee transfer De’Shawn Rucker hoping to be a force on the outside.



The defensive line boasts many returning players such as Michael Williams II and D.J. Harris.

So, the talent is there for USF to take over the American Conference.



Even if the team loses all 3 games to their top 25 opponents, fret not, as there’s enough promise on this team for the Green and Gold to make a nice run at taking a step forward under 3rd year coach Alex Golesh.