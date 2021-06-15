Jorge Masvidal managed to shock the public in 2019 as he provided us with the fastest knockout in UFC history – 5 seconds. He also finished that year with 3 wins and 0 losses and had a lot of hype in 2020. His streak was cut short by none other than the Nigerian Nightmare, Kamaru Usman on 2 occasions, with the second bout ending with a brutal knockout.

As he is getting close to his 40s, it is clear that Jorge will not be around for a long time and fans need to appreciate every moment that he shares with us while he is still active. But, even though he is close to retirement, there are a few interesting matchups in which he can secure the bag. Let’s check them out.

Rematch With Nate Diaz

Right off the bat, we have the BMF rematch with Nate Diaz. This is one of the fights that make a lot of sense for both Jorge and Nate. Nate will get a second chance to grab the unique belt, while Jorge will receive a hefty paycheck.

FILE – Jorge Masvidal, left, kicks Nate Diaz during the first round of a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 244 in New York, in this early Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, file photo. UFC 261 is being touted as the first full-capacity sporting event held indoors in more than a year. The card features three title fights, highlighted by a rematch between reigning welterweight champion Kamaru “Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (18-1) and Jorge “King of Miami” Masvidal (35-14). (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

If a rematch with Nate Diaz takes place, two things are certain. First, the buildup will be fantastic, thus we, MMA fans will be hyped like never before, and secondly, there will be a lot of violence, as Jorge likes to put it. We all know how aggressive Masvidal is on the stand-up, but Nate’s chin is made of iron.

Gilbert Burns

Next up, we have the biggest challenge for Jorge Masvidal on this list. If he wants to keep his hopes of winning welterweight gold, then he will be forced to take a ranked opponent in the Top 5. As far as tough opponents go, Gilbert Burns is as tough as one fighter can be.

Gilbert came close to finishing Kamaru in early 2021 but lost because he got over-excited. A fight with Gilbert Burns will test Jorge’s strength and chin and this is something that will be very interesting to watch.

Leon Edwards

Ah, the three-piece with a soda. Who can forget the legendary night in London where Jorge beat Till and Edwards on the same night? These two have a lot of bad blood between them and there’s one way to solve it – lock them in the Octagon.

There’s no denying the fact that these two will put on a show. First of all, Leon is getting back on track after being on a year-and-a-half layoff and since he is one of the top-ranked fighters, this will be a good chance for both fighters to prove their worth.