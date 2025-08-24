By: Jim Williams

Capital Sport Network

College football is roaring back for the 2025–26 season, and fans are in for a thrilling ride—not just on the field, but across a dynamic media landscape. With new streaming platforms, expanded conference deals, and legacy networks doubling down, here’s your definitive guide to where college football will be broadcast this fall.

Legacy Networks Still Reign Supreme

ESPN remains the heartbeat of college football, broadcasting marquee matchups across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ABC. The College Football Playoff and most bowl games will continue to air here.

ESPN & ABC: ESPN remains the heartbeat of college football, broadcasting marquee matchups across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ABC. The College Football Playoff and most bowl games will continue to air here.

CBS & CBS Sports Network:

CBS will showcase SEC and Army home games, while CBSSN covers the MAC, Conference USA, and Mountain West.

Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 games will dominate FOX and FS1’s schedule, including primetime Saturday showdowns.

FOX & FS1: Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 games will dominate FOX and FS1's schedule, including primetime Saturday showdowns.

NBC & Peacock:

NBC is the exclusive home of Notre Dame football and now features Big Ten games in primetime. Peacock will simulcast select matchups.

Streaming Services Take Center Field

ESPN’s new streaming tiers offer unprecedented access. ESPN Unlimited ($29.99/month) includes all ESPN linear channels plus ABC simulcasts, ESPN+, and more than 47,000 live events annually. ESPN Select ($11.99/month) provides exclusive access to select games and niche coverage.

ESPN Unlimited & ESPN Select: ESPN's new streaming tiers offer unprecedented access. ESPN Unlimited ($29.99/month) includes all ESPN linear channels plus ABC simulcasts, ESPN+, and more than 47,000 live events annually. ESPN Select ($11.99/month) provides exclusive access to select games and niche coverage.

Peacock:

NBC’s streaming arm will carry Big Ten games and simulcasts of Notre Dame matchups.

CBS games, including SEC and Army home games, will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

These regional platforms will stream FCS and Division II games, expanding access to smaller programs.

Conference Networks Still Matter

SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network:

These conference-specific channels continue to deliver wall-to-wall coverage, including weekday games, studio shows, and in-depth analysis.

International Kickoff & Week Zero Highlights

The season begins August 23 with “Week Zero,” featuring Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland—a global kickoff streamed on ESPN. Week 1 follows with blockbuster games like Texas vs. Ohio State and Alabama vs. Florida State across ESPN, FOX, and CBS.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the SEC or a West Coast night owl catching Pac-12 After Dark, the 2025–26 college football season offers more ways than ever to tune in.