Florida is home to some of the best sports teams in the country. From football to

baseball, there is something for everyone. But which of these sports would be

most popular with bettors? We will review here some of the most popular Florida

sports and how some online sportsbooks in the USA make possible betting on

different sports.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates with wide receiver Mike Evans after Evans caught a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Football



Football is one of the most popular sports in the country, and it is also one of the

most popular sports to bet on. In Florida, there are two major football teams: the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and of course the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All three of these teams have a

large following, and they attract a lot of betting action. Football is a sport

that is always exciting to watch, and it can be very profitable for bettors who

know what they are doing.



One tip to bet on football is to avoid betting on your favorite team. This is

because it can be difficult to be unbiased when you are betting on a team that

you are emotionally invested in. It is important to remember that you are trying to

make money and not just root for your team.



Another tip for football betting is to pay attention to the point spread. The point

spread is the difference between the two teams’ scores. If you are betting on a

favorite, they will need to win by more than the point spread in order for you to

win your bet. If you are betting on an underdog, they can lose by less than the

point spread and still allow you to win your bet.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan delivers to the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 9, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Baseball



Baseball is another popular sport in Florida. The state is home to two Major

League Baseball teams: the Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays. Like

football, baseball attracts a lot of betting action from fans who want to make

some money off of their favorite team. Baseball is a slower-paced sport than

football, but it can still be very exciting to watch. And, of course, there is always

the potential to make some money off of your bets.



Betting on baseball can be a bit more difficult than betting on football. This is

because there are more variables to consider. You need to pay attention to the

teams’ pitching staffs, as well as their batting orders. You also need to be aware

of the weather conditions, as they can have a big impact on the outcome of a

game. But, if you do your homework, you can still find some good bets in

baseball.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) defends during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo

Hockey



Hockey is not as popular in Florida as it is in other parts of the country. But, there

are still plenty of fans who follow the sport and bet on it regularly.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning are wildly popular and the Florida Panthers finished the 2021-2022 NHL season with the league’s best record. So, we have a Tampa Bay – Miami rivalry add to that so many northern transplants from hockey-crazy cities from the northeast and the midwest which makes for some robust betting in the future.

Hockey is a fast-paced sport, and it can be very exciting to watch. And, like

baseball, there are plenty of variables to consider when you are making your bets.

You need to pay attention to the teams’ lineups, as well as their goalies. You

need to be aware of the weather conditions, as they can have a big impact on the

outcome of a game. But, if you do your homework, you can still find some good

bets in hockey.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Daniel Theis (27) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Basketball



Another popular sport in Florida is basketball. Two NBA teams reside in the state:

the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic. Basketball attracts a lot of betting

interest from fans who want to get involved. Basketball is a fast-paced game

with plenty of action, which makes it quite entertaining to watch.

When betting on basketball, it is important to pay attention to the teams’ rosters.

You need to know who the starters are, as well as the players who are coming off

the bench. You also need to be aware of the teams’ styles of play. Some teams

like to run and gun, while others like to slow things down and grind out a win.

Knowing this information can help you make some profitable bets.

These are just a few of the most popular sports in Florida. Each one attracts a lot

of betting action from fans who want to get involved. And, each one offers

bettors the potential to make some money if they know what they are doing. So,

if you are looking for a way to make some extra money, you might want to

consider betting on one of these sports.