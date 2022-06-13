White Sox fans chant “Fire Tony.” The West Tampa native could be the next manager to be fired.

CHICAGO (AP) — Loud chants of “Fire Tony!” broke out at Guaranteed Rate Field as manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox blew a five-run lead and lost to the Texas Rangers 11-9 in 10 innings on Saturday.

La Russa has been under increased scrutiny this week since ordering an unconventional intentional walk in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The White Sox won the AL Central last season, but now are just 27-30 under their 77-year-old Hall of Fame manager.

He didn’t seem fazed, though.

“I hear it with one ear and I see it with one eye,” La Russa said. “I just know I appreciate (that) they want us to win. And, when we don’t win, they’re unhappy.”

Fans took up the chants a couple more times as the crowd of 30,221 rapidly thinned out in the 10th.

“There isn’t anything that’s happening with this team that, in the end, I’m not responsible for,” La Russa said. “Never dodged accountability and I won’t start now.”

Chicago has lost three of four. Texas won for just the fourth time in its last 11 games.

Jake Burger hit a three-run homer off AL ERA leader Martín Pérez that helped the White Sox take a 5-0 lead into the fifth.

But the Rangers clawed back when Adolis García hit a three-run homer off Lucas Giolito in the fifth, then tied it at 7 on Jonah Heim’s sacrifice fly in the seventh.