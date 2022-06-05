White Sox Score Three In 8th, Comeback To Defeat Rays 3-2

Rays Pen Unable To Protect Rasmussen’s Gem

Tampa, FL – The Chicago White Sox scored three times in the eighth inning capped by a 2-run homer by Jake Burger to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2. The game was played in front of 19,452 fans on Pride Night at Tropicana Field.

Kyle Crick (2-0, 3.i8 ERA) With the win the White Sox end their four game skid and improve to 24-27 on the year. Liam Hendriks worked the ninth earning his 15th save on the season.

Jalen Beek (1-1, 1.48 ERA) takes the loss for Tampa Bay who see their three game winning streak come to an end and fall to 31-22.

Rays Capitalize On White Sox Error:

Tampa Bay finally took advantage of one of Dylan Cease‘s seven walks but needed a crack in the White Sox defense to score. With runners at 1st and 2nd and two out in the fifth inning Yandy Diaz sent a groundball to first baseman Jose Abreu who was had it bounce off him into right field. The error allowed Isaac Parades who had walked to open the inning to score the games first run. Ji-Man Choi followed with a single off Aaron Bummer to put the Rays up 2-0.

Rays Pen Unable To Hold Lead:

The White Sox came back to take the lead in the 8th inning. Pinch hitter Adam Engel opened the inning dropping a double off Vidal Brujan‘s glove in short left field and came into score on a RBI single by Danny Mendick. Jalen Beeks replaced Brooks Raley and allowed a pinch-hit 2-run homer to Jake Burger giving the White Sox a 3-2 8th inning lead. It was Burgers first career pinch-hit homer.

Rasmussen’s Response After Poor Outing In Texas:

Drew Rasmussen‘s last start was one he would like to forget. Against the Texas Rangers he walked the first three batters and gave up a 2-run single. He also allowed a pair of homers lasting just three innings charged with five earned runs. Rasmussen, since moving into the rotation, hadn’t been roughed up to that magnitude so one had to wonder how would he respond?

On Saturday afternoon he answered the question bouncing back and delivering a career high seven innings without allowing a run. He only gave up a pair of hits while striking out a pair and walking one. He got nine outs via groundballs (two double play balls) and two infield popouts.

Injury Updates:

Shane Baz (elbow) is set to make his fourth rehab start with the Rays Triple-A Durham Bulls on Sunday afternoon. Kevin Cash and the Rays hope he can get through five innings and will determine the next step in his rehab after the game. In three rehab starts he’s allowed one earned run in 8.2 innings (1.04 ERA) while striking out 10 and walking three. He’s faced 35 batters and thrown 65-percent of his pitches for strikes while holding the opposition to a .129 batting average (4-for-31).



Andrew Kittredge (back) has returned from his brief rehab assignment with the Bulls where he worked one inning during Friday’s game allowing a hit an striking out one. Kittredge isn’t quite sure if he’ll be activated tomorrow but feels it will be in the next day or two. “Have to talk to Cashey [Manager Kevin Cash] and Snides [Pitching Coach Kyle Snyder] and figure out what the next couple days are going to look like, but I would imagine in the next couple days.”

Kittredge was happy to get the work at Durham in as he felt a little rust during his rehab appearance at the complex in Port Charlotte on Tuesday. “It felt a little bit better there [Durham], so we are heading in the right direction.” Kittredge said.

J.P. Feyereisen (shoulder) MRI results showed a bone bruise which is relatively good news. “Didn’t see ligament damage, cuff – everything looked good in there. There’s just wear and tear that he’s aggravated.” Cash said. “It’s actually a good sign that – a couple days shut down.” The Rays are hoping his stay on the injured list will be close to the minimum stay (eligible to return June 18).

Luis Patino (oblique) is schedule to throw another side session to hitters before the Rays determine the next step in his rehab.

Taylor Walls has been out of action the past three games due to a sore calf but progress is being made. “[The Calf] Better, progressing,” Walls said. “First day it felt like a softball, next day a baseball, today it feels like a golf ball. Hopefully tomorrow it’s a marble and we’re good to go.”

Manuel Margot is in today’s lineup but the Rays are still managing his hamstring injury as evidenced by removing him for a pinch runner in Friday’s victory over Chicago and his spot at DH on Saturday.

Up Next For Rays:

The Rays and White Sox wrap up their three game weekend series on Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. The Rays will utilize Ryan Yarbrough (0-2, 4.00 ERA) and the White Sox will counter with right hander Lucas Giolito (3-2, 3.61 ERA). Yarbrough’s last start was against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in Arlington. He worked a season high 6.2-innings in his longest outing of the season (87 pitches).

After opening the year on the injured list and then returning and building up over his first few starts Yarbrough is looking forward to resuming his role as an inning eater in the Rays rotation but admits that he’ll continue to take it one start at a time. Eating innings is a role he relishes in helping the bullpen get some rest. “Our bullpen is so crucial for us,” he said. “They obviously do such a great job they’ve been like that over the years. Anytime we can give them some extra rest I’m all for it.”