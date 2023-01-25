Super Bowl 2023 promises to be the biggest Super Bowl yet! Football fanatics and casual viewers alike can look forward to experiencing a spectacular event that is sure to excite.

The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated events on the sports calendar, thanks in part to its talented performers, heart-pounding commercials and core focus on fun.

Football fans are certainly in for an unforgettable experience as Super Bowl 2023 promises a day filled with plenty of surprises. As NFL‘s Super Bowl 2023 inches closer and closer, we can expect plenty of excitement as everyone begins counting down the days until this iconic celebration arrives.

For those lucky enough to attend this year’s event, there is sure to be much to see and enjoy.

Where is the Super Bowl final held?

Super Bowl LVII will be held at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023. This will be the third time the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl final and the first time since 2015.

Who is in the running to reach the final?

Four teams remain in the running to be victorious in the 2023 Super Bowl: Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The AFC Championship game will see the Chiefs go face to face with the Bengals, and in the NFC Championship game, the Eagles will match with the 49ers. The winners of these matches will make the historic Super Bowl final.

Team overviews

Here is a look at the four teams left in the running to win the Super Bowl in 2023:

Cincinnati Bengals

After recording a stunning 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the snow-filled Highmark Stadium, the Bengals march on to the next round of the championships.

In the run-up to the game against the Chiefs, the Bengals remain favorites to win, having beaten them three times in a row at the same game position last season.

The Bengals team is known as one of consistency, making fewer mistakes than other teams, and their chances of Super Bowl success will be hard to deny if they get through this much-win match against the team from Kansas City.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles destroyed a weak New York Giants team 38-7 to set up a must-win match with the mighty San Francisco 49ers.

The Eagle’s offense has been strong and is peaking at the right time as the Super Bowl reaches its final stages. The players will need to be at their very best to overcome the strength of the 49ers, but the strength of their offense and quarterbacks might just give them the edge this time.

The Eagles being the away team makes things a little more difficult but if they do manage to get through, they will for sure be a huge contender to lift the Super Bowl in 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs

After just beating Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs go into a huge match with the Bengals with a lot of injury concerns, including an ankle injury for their main quarterback.

The Chief’s defense has been playing a lot better than in earlier matches but their special teams are lacking in ratings and perhaps confidence, and the battle with the Bengals will be a hard one indeed.

San Francisco 49ers

Despite only scoring one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the last match, the 49ers made their way through the game with a 19-12 victory.

The 49ers, with their vast history of success in the NFL, are without doubt the best and most talented team left in the Super Bowl but they lack in some areas in matches, which may end up costing them victory this time.

The matchup with the much-improving Philadelphia Eagles might be one they cannot handle if they don’t make enough of the opportunities to make touchdowns.

Who are the favorites to win?

This Super Bowl is very close in the betting, with sportsbooks having the Eagles as favorites to take the trophy in 2023. The Chiefs and Bengals follow closely in the betting, with the 49ers listed as outsiders to win outright.

To check more detailed Super Bowl 2023 predictions and odds, visit wsn.com.

Can the Philadelphia Eagles with their top three offense and top two defense players live up to the hype and become the victors? Or will the Cincinnati Bengals overcome the Chiefs and continue their upwards trend in performances and make it fourth-time lucky to lift the Super Bowl Trophy?

Perhaps the 49ers will pull things together at the right time, and despite being outsiders, be the ones to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Arizona!