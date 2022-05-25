(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Can the 2022 US Open golf tournament be as exciting as the US PGA event? From June 16 to 19, the top golfers in the world will be at the Country Club in Massachusetts. Spaniard Jon Rahm will be hoping to successfully defend his title.

Retaining the US Open title is not something that is achieved regularly. The only player to do so this century is Brooks Koepka who won in 2017 and 2018. Not even Tiger Woods has managed to win and then retain the US Open title.

Americans have dominated this tournament in recent years. They had won the title five years in succession before the European victory in 2021. However, twice in the past 12 years, a European victory has been followed the next year with another for that continent.

Jon Rahm is currently second in the world rankings. He’s not fared well in the first two Majors of the year. A tied 27th place at the Masters was followed by a disappointing 48th at the US PGA. In Between those tournaments though, he did win the Mexican Open and has had three top three finishes this year. He’s +1200 to retain his title but faces a tough battle to do so.

Rory McIlroy won the US Open 11 years ago and did so with an eight-stroke winning margin. He got off to a good start in the PGA but the consistency that used to win him Majors still isn’t quite there. It’s eight years since he won his last Major, no one expected that after he won four between 2011 and 2014.

He does get himself in good positions though when it comes to the Majors. He’s had two top ten finishes this year and that’s something he keeps on achieving at least twice a year. Since just the one top ten finish in 2013, he’s managed to have two every year apart from 2021. At odds of +1200, he’s likely to give his fans a good run for their money but can he finish top of the leaderboard?

Justin Thomas produced an incredible display to win the PGA. Victory didn’t look likely on the final day when starting seven shots behind the leader. He was in scintillating form and won after a play-off. That followed up his tied eighth in the Masters and he’s again likely to be challenging in the US Open. He’s +1200 to win a second Major of the year.

Also heading to Brookline hoping to win a second Major of 2022 is Scottie Scheffler. The world number one won the Masters and that made it four wins this year. He hasn’t got himself into contention since then and missed the cut at the PGA. Has his good form deserted him or are current offers and odds of +1400 too good not to take, only time will tell.

There are plenty of contenders for this title of course. The PGA saw several young players doing well and one of those was Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick who finished tied fifth. That made it five top ten finishes this year.

He has had success at Brookline in the past too and won the 2013 US Amateur Open on the course nine years ago. He’s +2800 to win his first Major and a good each-way bet. We’re set for four thrilling days in June as the US Open takes place.