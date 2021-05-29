Why aren’t the Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers getting any respect heading into the 2021 season from the NFL experts?

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stood on their home field at Raymond James Stadium after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV that they might make this a habit. So, did the Chiefs who felt they could have played better and are out in 2021 to get another chance.

Many media outlets have the Chiefs as the best team going into 2021 with Kansas City favored in 16 of the 17 games scheduled in this years regular season. At this point, only the Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens is a “pick-em game.”

Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers who are returning all 22 starters from last season which is almost unheard of these remain the best in the NFC Conference. At this point they are only favored in 15 of their 17 regular season matchups For the Bucs, the exceptions come in Week 3 at the Mathew Stafford and the Los Angles Rams, where the home team is a one-point favorite then in another road contest this time it would be their game in Week 12 against Colts currently is a pick ’em contest.

Media consensus points to seeing to Super Bowl LVI rematch in Los Angeles with the opening odds have Kansas City (+525) as the main favorite to win the Super Bowl over Tampa Bay (+ 650). Given the possibility of another Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes battle, it is like another classic Ali-Frazier II showdown and that has the networks very excited.

The NFL media across the board think that Kansas City and Tampa Bay are the two best teams in the league. That said there is support for a handful of teams that with a little luck could find themselves in Los Angles playing for a Super Bowl championship.

The competition for the top spot in the AFC seems to be the strongest with The Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns all getting strong marks for giving the Chiefs run for their money. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers competition will likely be the Los Angles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers all expected to be strong this season.