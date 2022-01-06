Why Not Tom Brady for 2021 NFL MVP?

By Ray Kennedy

BUCS REPORT

Sometime in the next week, fifty people selected by the Associate Press will vote for league MVP. The current favorite by a nose might be Packers Aaron Rodgers to win. Although few would question Tom Brady’s “most valuable player” status to the defending champion Buccaneers squad. Buccaneers fans would pose to the entire league. So what are The chances that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers see one of their own selected for the honor for the first time in history?

A Little History

Both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have won the award three (3) times each. Brady in 2007, 2010, and 2017. Rodgers in 2011, 2014, and last season. These cats know how to be valuable. Only two players have been voted unanimously for the accolade in NFL history. That would be the Buccaneers Tom Brady in 2010, and Lamar Jackson in 2019. One player has won the award five times. That is Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

The Buccaneers have seen a few division opponents win the honor. With Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan winning in 2016. After Panthers quarterback Can Newton had won the year before. Walter Payton won the award in 1977, the Buccaneers first year in the NFC Central. The Packers Brett Favre won three consecutive MVP’s in 1995, 1996, and in 1997. When for the first and only time in history, there were two MVP’s. When Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders was also selected.

Close, So How About a Cigar

In 2002 the Oakland Raiders quarterback would be elected NFL MVP. While the Buccaneers would defeat him and his team in Super Bowl XXXVII. Last season, Aaron Rodgers won, while the Buccaneers defeated his Packers in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers even had a former player pick up the MVP hardware, twice. With San Francisco quarterback and former Buccaneer, Steve Young winning in 1992 and 1994. Good stuff. But isn’t it time a Buccaneer wins?

Aaron Rodgers seems to have a slight advantage in this years MVP race. The Packers "run by committee" approach. Rodgers 35 passing touchdown, and 3 rushing. The Packers sitting in the top seed for the 2021 postseason. All make a great argument for Rodgers to win the award for the second consecutive season.

Tom Brady sits just shy of 5k yards passing on the year. With 40 tuddies and the even-keeled leadership that brought Tampa Bay it’s first NFC South title since 2007. You could flip a coin on these two quarterbacks and if either one of them win their fourth league MVP, it would come as no surprise. The voters hand in their votes after the conclusion of the regular season in the next week. And the numbers is week 18 could definitely have bearing on who wins.

Don’t Forget About

For as much as Buccaneer fans would love to see Tom Brady as the 2021 NFL MVP. Taking into account that Packer fan expects to see Rodgers name at the top of that list. There are others. And it would be a disservice not to mention their seasons accomplishments as well.

The Buccaneers saw first hand the kind of year the Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was having. The Rams have taken a third round receiver in Cooper Kupp and created a star. Selected at #69 in 2017. He may just be the second best receiver selected that year. As the Buccaneers Chris Godwin went fifteen picks later at #84. And there is not doubt that he is the top receiver of that 2017 class.

Regardless of who is selected by the fifty voters this week, there have been some magnificent performances this season. With quite a few left to go. If the Buccaneers Tom Brady does not win his 4th MVP, but does pick up his 8th Super Bowl ring, he will be good. Is the Buccaneers do not get their first NFL MVP winner, but do get their second consecutive Lombardi trophy, all is good there as well. But Tom Brady should absolutely be in contention for the 2021 MVP, and it might just come down to this weeks performance against the Carolina Panthers to complete that argument.

So, why not Tom Brady. He might be #12 in your programs and #1 in your heart. But he is the greatest of all time and has put together a 2021 season that could see him the 2022 league MVP. Why not?