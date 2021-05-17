Wild NBA Playoffs start tomorrow and the fun is about to start with superstar teams up against each other.

How about the Lakers and Golden States, Memphis facing San Antonio, Indiana vs. Charlotte and Boston taking on Washington in the start of the first ever NBA Playoffs Play-In series.

Q: When is the Play-In Tournament?

The State Farm Play-In Tournament will begin Tuesday, May 18 and conclude Friday, May 21. The teams with the seventh-highest and eighth-highest winning percentages in each conference will each have two opportunities to win one game to earn a playoff spot. The teams with the ninth-highest and tenth-highest winning percentages in each conference will each have to win two consecutive games to earn a playoff spot.

Q: How will the Play-In Tournament be structured?

At the conclusion of the regular season but before the first round of the playoffs, the team with the 7th-highest winning percentage in each conference will host the team with the 8th-highest winning percentage in a Play-In Game (the “Seven-Eight Game”). The winner of the Seven-Eight Game in each conference will earn the No. 7 seed.

The team with the 9th-highest winning percentage in each conference will host the team with the 10th-highest winning percentage in the “Nine-Ten Game”. The loser of the Seven-Eight Game will host the winner of the Nine-Ten Game in a Play-In Game, and the winner of that game in each conference will earn the No. 8 seed.

Tuesday, May 18

• Game 1 (East 9/10): Indiana vs. Charlotte; 6:30 ET, TNT

• Game 2 (East 7/8): Boston vs. Washington; 9 ET, TNT



Wednesday, May 19

• Game 3 (West 9/10): Memphis vs. San Antonio; 7:30 ET, ESPN

• Game 4: (West 7/8): Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State; 10 ET, ESPN



Thursday, May 20

• East: Winner of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2; 8 ET, TNT



Friday, May 21

• West: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4; TBD, ESPN

*All games in the Play-In Tournament are exclusive network telecasts on ESPN or TNT, and not available for local telecasts.