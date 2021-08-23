Will Sports Betting in Florida Soon Become Legal?

The tide of opinion and political pressure seems to be turning in favor of legalizing sports betting in many parts of the US, although in spite of this there are still plenty of states which have yet to take the plunge.

Florida is one such region, and plenty of fans will be hoping that resistance to the operation of legitimate sports betting businesses will crumble in the near future.

The key questions are how quickly this will happen, what barriers remain in place and what is being done to overcome them, so here is a look at how things stand right now.

Photo: gamblesportsonline.com

The state of play

The first thing to point out is that while sports betting is currently prohibited under Florida law, there are plenty of different types of gambling available to residents, both online and off.

For example, the legal Florida sports betting sites found here focus on activities like Daily Fantasy Sports, which exist in a legal grey area, and are thus tolerated by the authorities and supported by reputable operators that provide their services nationally.

Likewise there is betting available on horse racing, providing you make wagers within the confines of the properly accredited and regulated courses. And of course there are tribal casinos, as well as above-board poker rooms that can be visited in person.

The external options

It would be churlish to overlook the fact that while land-based sports betting is not allowed via any legitimate venues or channels in Florida at the time of writing, residents do have the option of making use of betting sites that operate overseas and cater to customers from the US and elsewhere.

The issue with this is that while there is no law in Florida to make the use of such sites a criminal offence, there is equally no regulation of these services, so if issues arise you have no recourse to take action against any unscrupulous offshore gambling firms.

Because of this uncertainty, it is better to hold out for a change in the law that makes sports betting legal in Florida. So why hasn’t this change occurred already?

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, patrons visit the sports betting area of Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I. Gambling regulators and sports books in several U.S. states are preparing to allow gamblers to bet on XFL games once the league’s season begins in early February 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

The ongoing debate

One of the major obstacles that advocates of legal sports betting in Florida face is not that there are ethical concerns surrounding a change in the law, but rather that there are issues with orchestrating the change in a way that is fair to existing gambling operators.

Chiefly there are fears amongst the tribal casino operators that if the market was thrown open to all comers, their ability to offer sports betting in the wake of the change would deliver a diminished financial impact, since customers could easily go elsewhere to place bets.

Any change would therefore need to be approved both by state legislators and by the tribal operators; or at least this was the case until relatively recently. So while sports betting at tribal casinos is within touching distance, further disruption is a possibility.

The role of voters

The most significant development in the long journey towards legalized sports betting in Florida is that a new $20 million campaign backed jointly by online operators FanDuel and DraftKings to bring about a public vote on the subject in 2022 is in motion.

This follows on from a 2018 ruling that any constitutional changes relating to gambling would need to be approved by the state’s voters, which in turn means that it makes sense for these big companies to pump funds into promoting the idea to as many people as possible.

At the moment the campaign is mainly aiming to create a petition which will in turn bring about a statewide ballot next November.

Its proponents argue that it is vital for sports betting to be legalized so that Florida residents are not forced to continue using the aforementioned offshore, unregulated sites.

The road ahead

At this point the arrival of legal sports betting at Florida’s land-based casinos is all but inevitable, and this is obviously good news for those who are able to get to the locations which will offer it in the coming months.

For those who would rather place their bets online from the comfort of their own home, the availability of legitimate options here may take a little longer to become a reality.

If the intended public vote on this topic goes ahead, and if residents vote in favor of legalization while also overcoming recent voting law changes, then it will still be a year or two before the changes are implemented.

As there is still a lot of uncertainty in this regard, only time will tell whether Florida can catch up with other states and legalize all forms of sports betting sooner rather than later.