The Auburn Tigers enter this season seeking redemption after four consecutive non-winning campaigns. For a program with such a rich tradition, mediocrity is no longer acceptable—and now, for the first time in years, expectations are rising. With six returning starters on offense and five on defense, there’s cautious optimism that Auburn could break into the Top 25. The infusion of talent through the transfer portal has certainly generated buzz, but between the unknowns on the roster and a tough SEC schedule, it’s unclear whether this is truly the year the Tigers take a big leap forward. Let’s break it down.

Quarterback Play: A Long-Awaited Upgrade?

Quarterback play has been average at best for Auburn in recent seasons, but that may change this year with a much-needed talent boost. Most notably, former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold has transferred in, and he brings a sense of stability and potential to the position. While Arnold didn’t light up the stat sheet in Norman—posting a modest 12-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio—he played behind a banged-up offensive unit. The Sooners’ receiving corps was ravaged by injuries, and the offense as a whole never found its rhythm. A fresh start at Auburn could be exactly what Arnold needs to unlock his potential.

Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels will compete for the job, though his 21-to-20 touchdown-to-interception ratio over two years leaves much to be desired. Former Notre Dame commit Deuce Knight is also in the mix, but the job is clearly Arnold’s to lose.

The good news for Arnold? This will be the most talented group of receivers he’s worked with. Returning wideouts Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons provide playmaking experience, while transfers Horatio Fields (Wake Forest) and Eric Singleton (Georgia Tech) add depth and explosiveness. The offensive line returns intact and gains a boost with the addition of Xavier Chaplin from Virginia Tech, making this a deep and promising unit.

At running back, Auburn has some uncertainty. Damari Alston hopes to take a big step forward, but he’ll be joined by a group of largely unproven transfers. It’s possible that Arnold and Alston end up leading the team in rushing, which highlights both the potential and unpredictability of this offense. The Tigers have weapons—they just need their quarterback to play with poise and consistency.

Defense: Solid but Needs a Spark

Auburn’s defense wasn’t the problem last year. The unit allowed just 21 points per game, ranking 28th nationally. Five starters return, including sack leader Keldrick Faulk, who posted seven sacks a year ago. The defensive line should be serviceable, but the Tigers need more than just average—especially when it comes to creating turnovers and getting off the field on third downs.

The linebacker group is a concern and will need improved play from Robert Woodyard and DeMarcus Riddick. Auburn is also hoping Maryland transfer Caleb Wheatland can provide some much-needed energy and athleticism. Cornerback Camp Anthony returns from a serious injury and, if healthy, could help elevate the secondary into one of the team’s strengths.

The Turnover Battle and the Road Ahead

Turnover differential has been a recurring issue for the Tigers. Over the last three years, Auburn has posted a negative turnover margin each season: -9, -2, and -9. There was a slight improvement toward the end of last season, as the Tigers committed just eight turnovers and forced ten in their final eight games. Ball security will be critical this year if Auburn wants to stay competitive in the SEC.

So, is Auburn a Top 25 team in 2025? Not yet—but they could be on the right track. This is still a program with something to prove, and while the roster is more talented, the Tigers need to show consistency, especially at quarterback. The season opens with a trip to Baylor—a winnable game that could set the tone. After two early tune-ups, the real challenge begins in SEC play. Georgia and Alabama both visit Jordan-Hare Stadium, while Auburn avoids Tennessee and Texas this year. A road trip to Oklahoma will be a true test for Jackson Arnold and a fun subplot against his former team.

With a few upsets and growth at key positions, a 7-5 season and a bowl appearance is within reach. However, unless the quarterback play takes a major leap, this doesn’t look like the year Auburn returns to the Top 25. Still, the foundation may finally be in place for better days ahead.