BY: KENNY VARNER

Capital Sports Network

The Wisconsin Badgers enter the 2025 season with more questions than answers, and the outlook is far from encouraging. Luke Fickell is now in his third year leading the program, yet progress has been virtually nonexistent. In his debut season, the Badgers finished 7-6, but instead of building on that, they regressed badly in 2024, stumbling to a 5-7 record and losing their final five games. The pressure is mounting on Fickell, who is quickly learning that competing week in and week out in the Big Ten is a far different challenge than running the table at Cincinnati. Wisconsin fans expected a revitalization of their proud program, but instead they are staring at the very real possibility of another losing season.

The quarterback position has been one of the biggest problems during Fickell’s first two years, and it doesn’t appear that 2025 will bring much improvement. The Badgers dipped into the transfer portal for Billy Edwards from Maryland, who is penciled in as the starter. Edwards posted 2,881 passing yards on 65% completions with a 15-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio last season. Those are serviceable numbers but hardly the kind of production that can lift Wisconsin back into contention. Behind him is Danny O’Neil, a transfer from San Diego State, who managed 2,181 yards with a 12-to-6 TD-INT ratio. While both bring experience, neither is likely to strike fear into opposing defenses. At best, Wisconsin may get steadier play at quarterback, but the upside here is limited.

The running game, long the trademark of Badger football, was shockingly ineffective in 2024. The team rushed for just 1,844 yards, its lowest total in any non-COVID season since 1995. That lack of production was a glaring weakness, and it remains unclear whether it can be fixed. Cade Yacamelli takes over as the primary back after averaging an impressive 8.3 yards per carry in limited touches, but he has never been the workhorse Wisconsin typically relies on. Behind him, Darrion Dupree offers depth, but he too is unproven at this level. The offensive line, once the heart and soul of the program, has fallen off as well. Although three starters return, including center Jake Renfro, who is trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2024, cohesion and depth are real concerns. Veterans Riley Mahlman at tackle and Joe Brunner at guard bring experience, but this group has a long way to go before it can be called dominant again.

At receiver, Wisconsin has a few bright spots, though the unit lacks proven depth. Vinny Anthony led the team with 672 yards last season, averaging 17.2 yards per catch, but consistency was an issue. Trech Kekahuna showed flashes with 25 receptions, while Ohio State transfer Jayden Ballard brings speed that has the fan base excited. If the quarterback play stabilizes, this group could take a small step forward, but depth and reliability remain issues.

On defense, the once-feared Wisconsin units of the past feel like a distant memory. In 2024, the Badgers allowed 165 rushing yards per game, a number that is simply unacceptable for a program that used to pride itself on toughness in the trenches. The line gets some help from the portal, with UT Martin transfer Charles Perkins expected to bolster the interior and Tulane’s Parker Peterson filling in at nose tackle. Depth has improved slightly with LSU transfer Jay’Viar Suggs in the rotation, but this group is still a long way from dominant.

At linebacker, Christian Alliegro returns after posting 66 tackles and three interceptions, while Tackett Curtis is expected to contribute more after an injury-plagued season. Antarron Turner, a transfer from Western Carolina, brings 61 tackles of experience, and Louisville’s Mason Reiger provides pass-rush potential after recording five sacks last year. The unit is deeper than in 2024, but unproven talent on the outside makes it far from a sure strength.

The secondary is anchored by Ricardo Hallman, who had seven interceptions in 2023 but struggled last season. He’ll need to bounce back if Wisconsin wants any chance of containing opposing passing attacks. Nyzier Fourqurean is steady, coming off a 51-tackle season, while Miami transfer Dyoni Hill and Jacksonville State’s Geimere Latimer add depth. At safety, Austin Brown and Preston Bachman form a solid duo, with Bachman adding 58 tackles a year ago. Richmond transfer Matthew Traynor has also drawn praise in camp, but as with the rest of the defense, this group is more solid than spectacular.

The biggest problem for Wisconsin isn’t just talent—it’s the schedule. Simply put, finding six wins will be a major challenge. A brutal non-conference trip to Alabama awaits, followed by road games at Oregon, Michigan, and Indiana. Ohio State visits Madison as a heavy favorite, while matchups with Iowa, Washington, and Illinois will all be uphill battles. The Badgers might open 3-1 against lighter early opponents, but after that, there are no guaranteed victories the rest of the way. Expecting more than two or three wins in the final eight games is unrealistic.

All told, this is shaping up to be another long, frustrating season for Wisconsin. The Badgers don’t look anywhere near ready to crack the top 25, and a bowl bid appears highly unlikely. If Fickell doesn’t find a way to spark improvement soon, the pressure in Madison could grow to uncomfortable levels. For a fan base used to consistency and competitiveness, missing a bowl game for the second straight year would be a bitter pill to swallow.