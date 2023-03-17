With Baker Mayfield now a member of the Bucs the focus shifts to bring Zeke to Tampa Bay.

By Keith Larson – Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have expressed interest in former Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliot according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Per Stroud,

“In fact, in discussions with the agents for other free-agent running backs, the Bucs expressed their interest in Elliott if he were to be released.”

Elliott was the 4th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State. The Bucs recently hired Elliott’s former running back coach Skip Peete to the same position. This would seem to be a great fit, except I believe Elliott is looking for a bigger payday than the Bucs can swing. Especially when you factor in the Buccaneers current cap situation.

While the idea sounds good, I can’t see it happening. Then again, Jason Licht and company have pulled of some miraculously creative contracts recently. Buckle up Bucs’ fans, it’s going to be a bumpy offseason.