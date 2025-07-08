Spain qualified for the quarter-finals, and in doing so, eliminated Belgium from the competition.
Despite conceding 6 goals, Belgium put up a spirited performance in defeat, and regularly
threatened the world champions, which is something very few teams have achieved.
MUST READS
Near-Perfect Opening
After 20 minutes of the match, Spain had complete domination of the ball, and had recorded just
a single misplaced pass between the entire team. This unrelenting pressure finally told in the 22nd
minute, as Caldentey and Guijarro exchanged passes on the edge of the box, before a 1st-time
clipped pass from the tightly-marked Lopez, into the path of Putellas, allowed the Barcelona
dynamo space to shoot into the bottom corner from 10 yards. It was nothing less than Spain
deserved, but Belgium then completely caught them out just 1 minute later, as Vanhaevermaet
headed home a Wullaert corner from 5 yards; a corner that was won directly from kick-off.
Spain Probe
After conceding, the world champions continued as they had before, constantly looking for gaps
in the Belgium defence, playing the rest of the half in the final third. Despite all of the intricate
passing and clever play, it was a set-piece that led to Spain re-taking the lead, as Paredes rose
highest at the back post to thunder in a Pina corner from 8 yards. They almost added a 3rd just
before the break, but a superb goal-line clearance from Janssens kept the deficit at a single goal
at half-time.
Belgium Bite
At the start of the 2nd-half, Belgium seemed renewed, snapping into tackles, and energetically
closing down Spain’s midfield as they crossed halfway. This aggression was rewarded just 5
minutes after the break, when Belgium won the ball in their half, before quickly playing forward to
Wullaer. Her first touch gave her space in midfield, and her 2nd was a perfectly weighted 30-yard
through ball for Eurlings to run onto. Under pressure from a covering defender, she carried the ball
into the penalty area, before poking a finish in off the right-hand post, cueing wild celebrations.
Spain Merciless
Spain Belgium
Possession 79.8% 20.2%
Shots 33 4
Shots on target 9 3
Expected Goals 2.99 0.75
If you thought conceding a second equaliser would shake the Spanish, you’d be wrong; Belgium
just made them angry. Only 90 seconds after VAR cleared Eurlings’ goal, Spain had retaken the
lead, as Putellas shimmied away from her marker, carried the ball into the Belgium half, before
threading an inch-perfect pass into the path of Esther Gonzalez, who took a touch and buried her
finish into the bottom corner. After that, it got a bit ugly: Caldentey scored the 4th after 61
minutes, after Belgium failed to clear a corner, with the ball falling to the Arsenal forward 8 yards
out; after 81 minutes, Claudia Pina curled a beautiful effort into the top corner from 20 yards out;
5 minutes later, Putellas scored her 2nd from a close-range effort, after another corner wasn’t
cleared. Belgium thought they’d scored a third just before full-time, after Wullaert scored following
a rebound off the post, but VAR ruled it out for offside, to really rub salt int he would.
Despite the determined performance, Belgium have been eliminated after just 2 matches, though
having played the 2 hardest teams in Group B. Spain have qualified for the quarter-final, though
they’ll have to get a point in their final match vs Italy to win the group.
Portugal 1 – 1 Italy
Diana Gomes (89’) Girella (70’)
Portugal escaped elimination from the competition with a late equaliser, despite an even-later red
card. Italy missed the chance to reach the knockouts with a game to spare, and will have to get a
result against Spain to guarantee progress from Group B.
Italian Craft
It wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that Portugal did absolutely nothing in the 1st-half, or rather, they
weren’t allowed to do anything. Italy seemed content to allow Portugal to have the ball until the
final third, where their lack of creativity was laid bare, allowing Italy to snap into tackles, and break
into space. Though they couldn’t find the opening goal, Italy did come close a couple of times:
the first coming after Patricia Morais, who was excellent throughout, saved a close-range header
following a free-kick, but the follow-up was ruled out for offside; the second came with seconds
left of the half, when Cantore switched play to the left, and Girelli fired a shot at goal from 12
yards, but Morais produced another save.
The Calm
Despite Italy looking dangerous, and Belgium being held at arms-length, it wasn’t obvious where
the opening goal was coming from, and the game looked like it needed a bit of magic to spark it
into life. That magic arrived after 70 minutes in the form of Serie A Femminile top-scorer Cristiana
Girelli, who received the ball on the left-corner of the penalty area. Waiting for the overlapping run
to her left, she then took a touch to her right, before bending an incredible strike into the far-top
corner, sparking wild celebrations. Italy were 20 minutes away from the quarter-finals, and in
complete control.
The Storm
Portugal Italy
Possession 56.7% 43.3%
Shots 5 14
Shots on target 1 6
Expected Goals 0.31 1.27
Out of nowhere, the game sparked into life. The Portuguese attackers were running at their
markers (and beating them), the Italians countered down the flanks; suddenly, the game was
slightly chaotic. Portugal thought they’d found the equaliser in the 84th minute, after Diana Silva
headed against the post following a free-kick, before putting the rebound in the net, but replays
showed she was marginally offside in the build-up, and VAR disallowed the goal. At that point,
head coach Francisco Neto made his final 2 substitutions, which involved taking off Diana Silva
(much to the bemusement of fans).
His gamble paid off just 4 minutes later, after Dolores Silva played a low cross in from the left wing, and substitute Diana Gomes lifted her finish from 10yards over the stranded goalkeeper. Whether the finish was intended or not was irrelevant, as
Portugal were celebrating wildly. There was still time for Ana Borges to pick up a 2nd yellow card,
after she tripped Bonansea, but Portugal held on for a precious point.
If Italy manage to beat Spain, they’ll go through as group winners. If they draw, they’ll go through
as runners-up. If they lose, that opens the door for Portugal to potentially qualify as runners-up,
who’ll need to beat Belgium and have a 6 goal swing in their favour.
Group B
Next Fixtures
Italy vs Spain, Portugal vs Belgium