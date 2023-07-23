Former England World Cup player thinks USA still has best chance to win title, even after lackluster showing

It has not been the best of starts for some of the teams chasing glory in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Despite wins, both the USA and England did not impress, and threw some doubt into their status as clear favorites to win the title.

Speaking exclusively to Betway, former England and Arsenal footballer Rachel Yankey spoke about the American’s chances to lift the World Cup for a thirds straight time, even after what could be classified as a below-par performance in the 3-0 win over Vietnam.

The World Cup is really open this year, but I don’t think you can ever write off the USA

“It’s a really open tournament because of injuries,” Yawkey said. “So many teams have lost so many key players. I think it’s the team that can have the best spirit on their off days when they’re not playing their best matches, and they can come together and go through the tournament without picking up more injuries.

“These things are really important because I think you could look at Spain, France, America, England, Germany who all have the possibility of winning it. However, if I had to pick a winner, because of mentality and confidence, I don’t think you can ever write off the USA.”

Alex Morgan’s tea celebration was only a bit of fun… England won’t be thinking about revenge

“I don’t think England will be seeking revenge over the USA because so many of the players have changed. I don’t think there’s a rivalry between England and the USA, and like I said the players will be so different.

“If they were to meet each other it would be a fantastic game – I think I’m right in saying if they were to meet, it would be in the final. I think they’re two different teams in terms of what they bring, but would it matter about the tea-celebration? I’m sure not, it’s only a bit of fun.

Sofia Smith, Asisat Oshoala and Georgia Stanway are the ones to watch



“Sofia Smith for the USA is one who I’m excited to watch, just to see what she’s got. There is a lot of talk around her, I think she’s going to be a key player for America if they’re to do well.

“A player that I used to play with, Asisat Oshoala for Nigeria, I think can cause so many upsets. I think in terms of playing against her, it would be really really difficult.



“A key player for England I think will be Georgia Stanway, in terms of how she drives that midfield. England at the moment don’t seem to be scoring goals in their warm-up games, and I think you need a player that can change the momentum of the game and so I think she’ll be a key player.”