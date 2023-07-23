Three-quarters of Americans back USWNT to win World Cup:Tennessee revealed as most patriotic state

More individuals from Tennessee bet on the USWNT to win the World Cup than any other state in America

13% of bets on the US came from New York, making it the second-most patriotic state

Just 2% of bets on the USWNT came from Louisiana, Colorado, North Dakota, Michigan, Kansas – highlighting a lack of confidence

USA’s Alex Morgan looks on, after the women’s international friendly soccer match between Sweden and USA at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Janerik Henriksson/TT via AP)

Tennessee is officially the ‘most patriotic state’ in the USA, with 27% of outright winners for the FIFA Women’s World Cup landing on the USWNT.

Research via insight from Action Network data that tracks the picks of American bettors in states where it is legal to bet on sports has been used to reveal the picks ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

In total, 76% of bets from the USA were on Megan Rapinoe and Co. to retain the trophy they lifted in France, with just 7% of bets on European Champions England.

The USWNT are +260 favorites to lift the trophy once again in Australia this summer, compared to England who are placed at +450.

When it comes to confidence in your country, Tennessee is by far and away the most patriotic with more than a quarter of the State betting on the USWNT to be crowned victorious on August 20th – more support than any other state in the country.

Meanwhile, Louisiana, Colorado, North Dakota, Michigan, Kansas are the least patriotic states, with just 2% of bets on the winner being placed on USWNT.

State % of World Cup winner bets on USWNT Tennessee 27% New York 13% Ohio, Pennsylvania 10% Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, New Jersey 5% Washington 3% Louisiana, Colorado, North Dakota, Michigan, Kansas 2%

Country to win % of total picks United States 76% England 7% Australia, Japan, France 3% Canada, Haiti, New Zealand, Spain 1%

Women’s World Cup winner odds

USA +260

England +450

Spain +500

Germany +800

Australia +1100

France +1200

Netherlands, Sweden +2000

Brazil +2500

Japan, Canada +3300

Norway +5000

Denmark +6600

Italy, Portugal +10000

Colombia +20000

New Zealand, Switzerland, China, Argentina, South Korea, Republic Of Ireland +25000

Nigeria + 40000

Zambia, Jamaica, Haiti +50000

South Africa +75000

Costa Rica, Morocco +100000

Vietnam + 150000

Panama +200000

Philippines +400000