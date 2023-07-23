Three-quarters of Americans back USWNT to win World Cup:Tennessee revealed as most patriotic state

- More individuals from Tennessee bet on the USWNT to win the World Cup than any other state in America
- 13% of bets on the US came from New York, making it the second-most patriotic state
- Just 2% of bets on the USWNT came from Louisiana, Colorado, North Dakota, Michigan, Kansas – highlighting a lack of confidence
Tennessee is officially the ‘most patriotic state’ in the USA, with 27% of outright winners for the FIFA Women’s World Cup landing on the USWNT.
Research via insight from Action Network data that tracks the picks of American bettors in states where it is legal to bet on sports has been used to reveal the picks ahead of the Women’s World Cup.
In total, 76% of bets from the USA were on Megan Rapinoe and Co. to retain the trophy they lifted in France, with just 7% of bets on European Champions England.
The USWNT are +260 favorites to lift the trophy once again in Australia this summer, compared to England who are placed at +450.
When it comes to confidence in your country, Tennessee is by far and away the most patriotic with more than a quarter of the State betting on the USWNT to be crowned victorious on August 20th – more support than any other state in the country.
Meanwhile, Louisiana, Colorado, North Dakota, Michigan, Kansas are the least patriotic states, with just 2% of bets on the winner being placed on USWNT.
|State
|% of World Cup winner bets on USWNT
|Tennessee
|27%
|New York
|13%
|Ohio, Pennsylvania
|10%
|Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, New Jersey
|5%
|Washington
|3%
|Louisiana, Colorado, North Dakota, Michigan, Kansas
|2%
|Country to win
|% of total picks
|United States
|76%
|England
|7%
|Australia, Japan, France
|3%
|Canada, Haiti, New Zealand, Spain
|1%
Women’s World Cup winner odds
USA +260
England +450
Spain +500
Germany +800
Australia +1100
France +1200
Netherlands, Sweden +2000
Brazil +2500
Japan, Canada +3300
Norway +5000
Denmark +6600
Italy, Portugal +10000
Colombia +20000
New Zealand, Switzerland, China, Argentina, South Korea, Republic Of Ireland +25000
Nigeria + 40000
Zambia, Jamaica, Haiti +50000
South Africa +75000
Costa Rica, Morocco +100000
Vietnam + 150000
Panama +200000
Philippines +400000